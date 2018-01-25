Leading All-Natural Frozen Kids' Meal Brand Brings on Former Kellogg's Brass To Further Grow Business

Michael Allen Joins Kidfresh As New Board Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing brand of better-for-you frozen kids' meals, Kidfresh, announced today it has brought former Kellogg's executive, Michael Allen, onto its Board of Directors. Appointed by Monogram Capital, Allen brings a wealth of experience from a successful career in the Food and Beverage industry, previously holding positions as President of Boulder Brands and President of Kellogg's frozen foods division. As a Board Director at Kidfresh, Allen will help shape the company's strategy and further accelerate its growth.

Founded by Matt Cohen and Gilles Deloux, two fathers frustrated by the lack of better-for-you food choices for their children, New York based Kidfresh has grown into a nationally distributed line of frozen meals available in over 10,000 stores. The Kidfresh platform offers a line of children's favorites reinvented and enriched with vegetables, wholesome ingredients, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

"As Kidfresh accelerates its growth, we're excited to bring on such top industry talent to champion the brand," says Kidfresh Co-Founder, Matt Cohen. "We're seeing accelerated momentum ahead and having someone like Michael join our Board, with his level of expertise, is yet another milestone for Kidfresh. We could not be happier!"

"I am a big believer in the Kidfresh brand and the amazing team behind it," says Allen. "I'm happy to be able to leverage my industry experience to help Kidfresh continue to scale and be a leader in its space while being part of this fantastic adventure."

In April 2017, Kidfresh announced the closing of Series B funding led by Monogram Capital Partners, alongside existing institutional investors Emil Capital Partners and AccelFoods. "We are incredibly excited to have Michael join the Board given his wealth of knowledge and experience in the category. Kidfresh has tremendous momentum ahead to cement its position as today's mom's first choice for healthy, delicious and convenient kids' food and we are really excited about the team around the table driving this next wave of innovation," says Jared Stein, Monogram Capital's Founder & Partner who Allen will join on the Kidfresh Board.

About Kidfresh

Created by parents for parents with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh has grown from its initial concept store in New York City to become a pioneer in frozen kids' meals packed with goodness and hidden vegetables. Kidfresh is the solution to today's busy moms and parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options, now available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide.

For more information visit the Kidfresh website and follow @KidfreshFoods on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

PR Contact @ The Co-Op Agency:

Sheldon Bachan | sheldon@co-opagency.com | 917.575.8356

Eden Cali | eden@co-opagency.com | 310.383.8515

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-all-natural-frozen-kids-meal-brand-brings-on-former-kelloggs-brass-to-further-grow-business-300588125.html

SOURCE Kidfresh