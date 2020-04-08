Le-Vel Donates 140,000 THRIVE Nourish Meals to Communities Impacted by COVID-19 in Partnership with Nonprofit Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger partner, Convoy of Hope, to distribute donated meals across the United States

FRISCO, Texas, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading innovator in nutrition and skincare, Le-Vel announces a strategic partnership with nonprofit organization Rise Against Hunger , donating 140,000 THRIVE Nourish meals to COVID-19 impacted communities. Through this initiative, Le-Vel is donating protein rich meals across the United States with the help of Rise Against Hunger partner, Convoy of Hope .

Le-Vel is committed to providing support to nonprofit organizations feeding, nourishing and supplying emergency aid to those in need. The donated THRIVE Nourish canisters will be distributed internationally through Rise Against Hunger and distributed nationwide by Convoy of Hope.

THRIVE Nourish is a humanitarian aid mix that delivers essential nutritional benefits. It is tailored to target the specific needs of nutritionally deficient individuals, particularly those with a lack of protein in their diets. Every canister provides fourteen 100 calorie servings, each packed with 15g of protein.

"821 million people, one out of every nine people on this planet, are affected by hunger. We have the resources to help reverse that unacceptable statistic and through the partnership of Convoy of Hope, Rise Against Hunger, and Thrivers around the world, we can play a role in helping those who are in desperate need right now," shared Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, co-CEOs of Le-Vel. "Now more than ever, people need the crucial protein and nutrition that THRIVE Nourish provides."

Rise Against Hunger is committed to ending hunger by providing food and life-changing aid to the world's most vulnerable and creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources. By partnering with organizations like Convoy of Hope ––a faith-based, humanitarian-relief organization with a driving passion to feed the world––Le-Vel is also able to provide support to families in the United States impacted by COVID-19.

Le-Vel has successfully delivered over 405,000 meals to date and their network of 'Thrivers' including brand promoters and customers, continue to take a stand against hunger, one of the world's most urgent crises. Thrivers around the world have taken the lead and participated in this global partnership by donating canisters of THRIVE Nourish.

Follow Le-Vel's commitment to supporting those in need on social media with the hashtag #THRIVECares. To learn more about THRIVE Nourish and Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com .

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

