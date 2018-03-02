Le-Vel Celebrates Most Successful Year In Company History

The Thrive lifestyle continues to grow and change lives

DALLAS, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In just five short years, Le-Vel has created a global movement of health and wellness that, to date, has changed over 7 million lives. Now the world's foremost leader in human nutritional innovation, this remarkable company wrapped up its most successful year – and 2018 promises to be even more exciting.

Over the course of 2017, Le-Vel continued to push the boundaries of science, technology, and overall health and wellness, introducing a series of products that deliver premium nutrition and game-changing results. The company also maintained its ongoing support of charitable causes that make a significant and positive impact on the lives of others. Throughout the year, Le-Vel celebrated the success of its Independent Brand Promoters. And, before the company even reached its 5-year anniversary, it hit its most spectacular financial milestone to date: $1 billion in lifetime orders.

Product launches: In 2017, Le-Vel introduced several new products, all of them utilizing the premium ingredients, innovative formulas and delivery systems for which the company is well known: IAM Derma Fusion Technology (DFT), the ultimate in self-expression; Expand, a premium nootropic capsule; Thrive Activate in Watermelon flavor; Thrive Café Premium Coffee Beverage; DFT DUO, Le-Vel's first exclusive focus on weight and appetite management; and Thrive Mix in limited-edition Candy Cane flavor, among others.

Philanthropic commitments: Le-Vel was honored to once again lend its support to worthy causes including the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Toys for Tots. The company also raised significant funds for Americares following Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria. In total, Le-Vel donated over $1,000,000 to worthy causes in 2017.

Events: Le-Vel traveled the globe in 2017, taking Brand Promoters to such locales as the Dominican Republic, Toronto and Puerto Vallarta to recognize Promoters' commitment to help others live the life they deserve and achieve improved health, wellness and vitality.

Milestones: Le-Vel hit two significant milestones in 2017: first, its 5-year anniversary; and second, the achievement of $1 billion in lifetime orders. For a company whose success has been generated largely through word-of-mouth testimonials on social media, these accomplishments are nothing short of remarkable.

"Last year set the bar even higher for the kind of innovation we can bring to nutritional supplementation," say Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "We're hearing from Promoters and Customers all over the world who are living a kind of life they didn't even dream was possible – and that's what drives all of us. We're only five years in, and there's so much more territory to explore in terms of science, technology, and nutrition, and so many more lives to change."

To view Le-Vel's Year in Review video, go to https://youtu.be/-fGQjeBooeA

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations.

Le-Vel products include Thrive DFT, Lifestyle Capsules, Premium Lifestyle Mix, THRIVE Kids, Activate, Boost, Balance, Café, FORM, Move, Rest, Pure and Thrive PRO Bars. Le-Vel has more than 7 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. In 2017, less than five years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached $1 billion in lifetime orders.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com or find us on Facebook and YouTube

