Lawton, OK School District 5th Grader Voted National Winner in the 2018 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge

Julissa Rocha of Lawton, Oklahoma wins the 2018 Sodexo Future Chefs Healthy Asian-Inspired Recipe Challenge with Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap & Tofu Caprese Skewers

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In a cooking challenge designed to engage school students in creating and enjoying healthy eating habits, Julissa Rocha from Lawton, Oklahoma, was voted national winner in the 2018 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. Julissa, with her recipe for Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap & Tofu Caprese Skewers, bested other student recipes in her home school district, then went on to outdo competing recipes among the top 40 entries from around the U.S. before securing the top spot as national winner.

Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life and student nutrition to nearly 400 school districts throughout the U.S, invited elementary school students in Sodexo-served school districts across the United States to create comfort food options that kids will enjoy. Out of nearly 2,600 entries, Julissa was one of five finalists selected to create videos of their recipes, and the public was invited to vote for its favorite. By scoring the most votes for her winning recipe, Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap & Tofu Caprese Skewers, Julissa will be honored with a celebratory event at her school and more than $2,000 worth of prizes.

Now in its eighth year, the Sodexo Future Chefs program encourages better eating by actively involving students in good nutrition. Students participating in the program represent 1,300 Sodexo-served elementary schools in 256 school districts and 30 states.

Sodexo is committed to taking measurable sustainable actions that ensure a brighter future in the areas of health and wellness, environmental stewardship and community development. The Future Chefs program is one of the many ways Sodexo shares its health and well-being expertise with the clients, customers and communities it serves. Another example is Sodexo's use of research-based principles recommended in the Smarter Lunchroom Movement, developed by the Cornell Center for Behavioral Economics in Child Nutrition Programs to equip primary and secondary school lunchrooms with tools to improve the eating behaviors of children.

Watch Julissa make her Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap & Tofu Caprese Skewers here and join the Sodexo Future Chefs social media conversation by using the hashtag #SDXFutureChefs in related Tweets and posts.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life of 15 million customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 133,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $30 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook and @SodexoUSA on Twitter.

