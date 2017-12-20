Frozen Foods Can Help Alleviate Stress During the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure is on! Santa Claus is not only coming to town, but so are mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, multiple cousins, spouses and their children! While it's no surprise that holiday cooking and entertaining can be stressful, a little planning…and some secret weapons…can save a lot of time in the kitchen.
The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) recommends you shop early, keep your fridge and freezer stocked full, and check out these easy to make holiday appetizers, entrées and desserts at EasyHomeMeals.com.
The frozen aisle of your local grocery store can be your holiday secret weapon - full of delicious ready to eat snacks, breakfast items, entrées, desserts and quality ingredients to make preparations easier, less stressful, and more enjoyable for holiday events, family gatherings and unexpected guests.
Top Holiday Tips:
Over this holiday season, embrace the benefits of the freezer aisle where you will find real food (just frozen!), nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables (no chemical preservatives), perfectly portioned meals and snacks (no waste) and natural and organic selections for every dietary need.
About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)
NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-minute-secret-weapons-for-holiday-cooking-300573657.html
SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association
