Last-Minute Fall Travel Deals: Food And Wine Getaway In San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival®, Southern California's largest food and wine celebration, held November 12-19, 2017 invites travelers to explore America's Finest City with culinary getaway packages that offer savings on luxury food and wine tastings.

With incredible sights, sounds, and flavors, San Diego offers an exceptional warm weather getaway, and the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival® dishes out five mouthwatering travel packages that include tickets to a selection of the week's signature events.

For VIPs – Enjoy access to exclusive tastings and highly allocated wines. Priced at $315 and includes:

The Tasting at SommCon: The Vault Access ($125 value)



Grand Tasting VIP Experience ($225 value)

For Wine Lovers – Taste hundreds of wines from around the globe alongside Master Sommeliers. Priced at $310 and includes:

Blind Taste with the Masters ($85 value)



The Tasting at SommCon: The Vault Access ($125 value)



Grand Tasting General Admission ($135 value)

Experience San Diego – Taste from the city's best chefs, restaurants and dining locales. Priced at $340 and includes:

Fish Taco TKO ($45 value)



Ocean-to-Table Rosé Wine Luncheon ($115 value)



Grand Tasting General Admission ($135 value)



Cali Baja Brunch ($85 value)

Producer's Picks – Specially curated by Festival Producers, this package features a handpicked selection of can't miss events. Priced at $665 and includes:

Ocean-to-Table Rosé Wine Luncheon ($115 value)



Culinary Icons Featuring Chefs of the Relais and Châteaux ($250 value)



Flavors of Spain ($65 value)



Grand Tasting VIP Experience ($2250 value)



Cali Baja Brunch ($85 value)

Crème de la Crème – Luxury without limits, this all-inclusive getaway pulls out all the stops. Priced at $25,000 for two people and includes:

Two (2) night stay in Presidential Suite at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina



Bottle of Screaming Eagle



In-Room Massage for Two



The Tasting at SommCon: The Vault Access ($250 value)



Sail around San Diego Bay with Veuve and Caviar



Private Cabana at Grand Tasting with Vintage Bottle of Dom Perignon



Luxury Transport to After Party



Private Table at After Party with Chef Meet and Greet

To book a hotel stay at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, call 877-385-9595 or book online here.

For a complete schedule of events or to purchase tickets and packages, visit www.sandiegowineclassic.com.

