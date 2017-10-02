Last Chance To 'Fall' In Love With Johnny Rockets' Mouthwatering Seasonal Menu

Hurry in Before October 29 to Enjoy Exciting New Flavors

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cool fall breeze swooshing in, Johnny Rockets' limited time menu delivers flavor combinations that will heat up taste buds in no time. The innovative fall menu will be available at restaurants across the country through October 29, 2017.

Known for its world-famous, fresh and never frozen handcrafted Certified Angus Beef® burgers, the new seasonal menu will boost staple appetizers into mouthwatering bites by pairing high-quality ingredients with beloved classics. The standard tater tots are now being transformed into Rocket Totchos by layering loads of all-beef chili, fresh jalapeños, diced tomatoes and a creamy avocado spread for a flavor burst that will surely delight guests.

Johnny Rockets is also kickin' it up a notch by adding savory toppings like thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon and avocado spread on a succulent grilled chicken breast to create a deeply satisfying Avocado Bacon Chicken Sandwich. And for those who have a sweet tooth, Johnny Rockets is once again offering guests a decadent specialty shake made with the finest USDA certified premium vanilla ice cream, whole milk, real whipped cream and everyone's favorite treat, chocolate chip cookies.

"While we stay true to the classics, at Johnny Rockets we enjoy surprising our guests with options that incorporate seasonal flavors onto staple items. The menu twists have been received with much excitement as they have been curated to satisfy the comfort food cravings that are common during the chilly fall season, so we encourage fans to come in soon to try them before they are gone," said Randy Davis, Chief Marketing Officer of Johnny Rockets.

Johnny Rockets Limited Time Menu

Avocado Bacon Chicken Sandwich – Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado spread, thick-cut crispy Applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce and mayonnaise on a wheat bun.

Triple Rocket Sliders – Three sliders topped with a choice of cheddar or American cheese, pickle chips, ketchup and mustard on King's Hawaiian® rolls.

Pepper Bacon Double Cheddar Burger – Two juicy, Certified Angus Beef® patties topped with cheddar cheese, crispy peppered bacon, fresh tomato, crisp leaf lettuce, white onion and special sauce on a brioche bun.

Rocket Totchos – Crispy, golden potato tots loaded with chili, cheddar cheese and cheese sauce, jalapeños, diced tomato and topped with avocado spread.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake – Hand-spun vanilla ice cream, nestled inside a swirl of chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream, chocolate chip crumbles and a mini chocolate chip cookie.

