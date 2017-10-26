Las Vegas is home to the highest-grossing independent restaurant for the 4th consecutive year

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant Business magazine has released its annual ranking of the Top 100 Independent Restaurants, an important benchmark for industry operators that highlights the highest-grossing nonchain restaurant concepts in the United States. In total, 14 Las Vegas restaurants are included on the list.

The one thing they all have in common is the ability to be resilient and find a formula that works in today's difficult market. "Just like the chains, independent restaurants faced major issues over the last year, making operating—and growing sales—increasingly difficult," says Sara Rush Wirth, managing editor of Restaurant Business. "In the face of the tough labor market, competition for real estate and a crowded market, these concepts still managed to survive and, in some cases, thrive, even as some other stalwarts were forced to close their doors."

Overall, revenues for this year's Top 100 remained relatively flat from last year's list, totaling about $1.8 billion in 2016. But in an industry where chains are seeing sales decrease, some independent operators are seeing flat as a win. Food and beverage revenues ranged from Las Vegas Tao's $42.5 million to approximately $13 million for Cafe Fiorello in New York City.

Las Vegas independents

Las Vegas is home to the top-grossing restaurant in the United States, Tao, along with 13 other high-volume players on the list. The city hosts several celebrity chefs and leading multiconcept operations. To view the complete rank of Las Vegas' top independents, visit 2017 Top Independent Restaurants in Las Vegas.

The top five independents in Las Vegas and their 2016 revenues are as follows:

Restaurant

Top 100 Rank

2016 Sales

Tao Asian Bistro

1

$42,470,345

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

17

$21,800,000*

Carnevino Italian Steakhouse

23

$20,400,000*

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres

24

$20,200,000*

SW Steakhouse

25

$19,900,000*

*RB estimate

The full Top 100 Independents feature is published in the October 2017 issue of Restaurant Business magazine. To view more restaurants on the ranking, visit www.restaurantbusinessonline.com/top-100-independents-2017

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing, foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications: CSP, Convenience Store Products, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director and Winsight Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferences and advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference, Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference, Convenience Retailing University, FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., the leading provider of market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com or www.technomic.com.

