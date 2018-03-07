Laredo Domino's® Raises Nearly $60,000 During the 2017 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Thanks and Giving® Campaign

Domino's raises record-shattering national fundraising total of $8.6 million

LAREDO, Texas, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers and team members at Fernando Salido's 24 Domino's stores raised a lot of extra dough to benefit the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® – $59,310.80, to be exact. Domino's thanks all the customers who generously donated to the children at St. Jude during the 2017 Thanks and Giving® campaign.

"Our Domino's team members were proud to rally together with other stores across the country to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude," said Fernando Salido who owns Domino's locations throughout the Greater Austin, Laredo, McAllen and San Antonio areas. "The Domino's located in Eagle Pass was ranked No. 5 in the nation for percentage of orders with donations. I am thankful to our customers who joined our efforts and contributed during the campaign. Together we were able to not only raise 'dough' but deliver hope to the children, families, doctors and scientists at the children's hospital."

2017 was the sixth straight record-setting campaign for Domino's. Since naming St. Jude as its national charitable partner in 2004, Domino's has raised more than $47 million for the hospital. The funds raised in 2017 will apply to Domino's commitment made in 2015 to raise $35 million in eight years. Since 2015, Domino's has raised more than $21 million.

The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign – created in 2004 by Marlo Thomas and her siblings Terre and Tony, children of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas – asks people to "give thanks for the healthy kids in your life, and give to those who are not" in order to help St. Jude continue its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 14,800 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $12.2 billion in 2017, with more than $5.9 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.3 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $4.0 billion, with nearly $1.9 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's stores as of the fourth quarter of 2017. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2017 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 60% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, as part of an industry-first collaboration with Ford Motor Company, Domino's began a meaningful test of delivery using self-driving vehicles.

Order – dominos.com

AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Twitter – twitter.com/dominos

Facebook – facebook.com/dominos

Instagram – instagram.com/dominos

YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases and conference webcasts.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laredo-dominos-raises-nearly-60000-during-the-2017-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-thanks-and-giving-campaign-300610310.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza