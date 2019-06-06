Land O'Lakes Donates 40,000 Pounds of Macaroni & Cheese to Second Harvest Heartland

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Land O'Lakes, Inc. donated nearly 40,000 pounds of LAND O LAKES® Macaroni & Cheese to Second Harvest Heartland through the Land O'Lakes First Run Program.

The First Run Program has donated more than 5 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010. The program is committed to donating truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States.

"As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O'Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table," said Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O'Lakes, Inc. "The First Run program provides a unique opportunity for Land O'Lakes to offer nutritious products to families in need."

"Too many of our neighbors are one flat tire or illness away from facing hunger," said Allison O'Toole, CEO, Second Harvest Heartland. "We must all work together to address the problem of hunger in our state. We are immensely grateful for partners like Land O'Lakes, who work with us to help provide generous food contributions to the communities we serve."

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2018 annual sales of $15 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 216 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 97 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including LAND O LAKES® Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

About Second Harvest Heartland

Second Harvest Heartland is one of the largest, most efficient and most innovative hunger relief organizations in the nation. In close partnership with nearly 1,000 food shelves, food pantries and other meal programs, Second Harvest Heartland helps the one in 11 people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin who face hunger every day. On average, 74 percent of food our partner agencies distribute comes from Second Harvest Heartland. In 2018, Second Harvest Heartland helped provide a record 89 million meals to more than a half million people. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the emergency food chain to advocate, educate and provide food until everyone in our service area has what they need to thrive. For more information, visit 2harvest.org or call 651.484.5117.

