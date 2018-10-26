Lancaster Colony Corporation Names Carl R. Stealey Retail Division President

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) is pleased to announce the addition of Carl Stealey to its senior leadership team as President of T. Marzetti Company's Retail Division. In his new role, Mr. Stealey will be responsible for the overall management of the Retail Division including the development and implementation of all strategic initiatives for the company's retail brands, most notably Marzetti®, New York BRAND Bakery®, Sister Schubert's® and Flatout®.

Mr. Stealey's professional background includes over 18 years in the consumer products industry. Most recently, he held the position of General Manager and Vice President for Conagra Brands, accountable for the sales and profit of a large multi-brand portfolio spanning numerous retail categories. Prior to that, Mr. Stealey was Vice President, U.S. Marketing for Mead Johnson Nutrition. His career background also includes leadership roles in marketing, innovation and strategy with Procter & Gamble. Mr. Stealey earned a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Cincinnati and completed his M.B.A at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

David A. Ciesinski, Lancaster Colony's President and CEO, commented "I am very excited to welcome Carl to our senior leadership team. His breadth of experience and track record of success with consumer brands provide a great fit for our organization. We look forward to Carl's positive influence and strategic leadership in driving our Retail Division towards greater growth and profitability."

About the Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

