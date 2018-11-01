Lakeside Bank's Second Annual 'Women 1st, Now We're Cooking!' Student Chef Competition A Delicious Success!

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A dozen female Washburne Culinary Institute aspiring chefs competed last Thursday night at Galleria Marchetti for $10,000 in Lakeside Bank Education Scholarships! The competition was heated … and sometimes served chilled … and it all was DELICIOUS!

Jasmine Swanigan took the Grand Prize and was awarded a $5,000 Lakeside Scholarship for her Chuck Roast with Parmesan Red Potatoes and Vegetables.

Sydney Lewis was the People's Choice Winner, taking home a $3,000 Lakeside Scholarship for her Fall Panzanella Salad.

Latoria Williams was awarded a $2,000 Lakeside Scholarship for Best Use of Seasonal Ingredients for her Pork Chops in Marsala, Mushroom Sauce and Turnip Greens.

James Beard award winning Chef Carrie Nahabedian of Brindille, and two-time James Beard award winning Chef Sarah Stegner of Prairie Grass Cafe, were our guest judges and speakers. They chose the Grand Prize and Best Seasonal Ingredient winners. Attendees tasted and voted for the People's Choice prize. Emmy award winning Chicago News veteran Sylvia Perez with Fox 32 Chicago was the emcee.

"Education is the most important tool we have to effect positive social change," said Alan Rose, Lakeside Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Lakeside knows that. And we're here to help." In addition to the "Women 1st" event, Lakeside has a full year program in multiple elementary schools entitled, "Kids Count!" to teach children how money works. Lakeside also has a Creative Writing Contest for graduating CPS High School Seniors with financial need to win $10,000 in College Scholarships.

A GoFundMe campaign will be launched in the coming weeks by Chefs Carrie Nahabedian and Sarah Stegner to help support ALL female chefs at Washburne … and beyond! Information to follow!

Lakeside Bank is a 52-year-old, family owned, Chicago area bank. It has been rated the best bank in the city for the past two years by S&P Global Intel. (All banks between $1 & $10 billion.)

Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute is the oldest culinary training school in the city and one of the oldest in the country. It is part of the Chicago City Colleges.

