Laird Superfood Adds Plant-Based Liquid Creamers to its Successful Coffee Creamer Lineup

SISTERS, Ore., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, producer of assorted plant-based superfood products, has introduced its new family of plant-based liquid creamers for consumers who want to ditch dairy and artificial flavors to elevate their coffee and fuel their day.

Made from real, plant-based ingredients with no artificial flavors or colors, the new Superfood Liquid Creamer line also features three functional mushrooms: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps and Chaga, which is company founder Laird Hamilton's favorite. While, there is no mushroom flavor, coffee lovers will enjoy a super creamy boost of energizing nourishment.

"The huge success of our superfood creamer products has paved the way for us to bring this new liquid creamer to market," said Paul Hodge, CEO of Laird Superfood. "A growing base of health-conscious consumers have been loving our powdered creamers for some time, and we wanted to provide the option of a liquid version for consumers to also enjoy. Before we bring a product to market, it has to deliver these four things: 1) It has to be made from plant-based ingredients; 2) It has to taste good; 3) It has to be eco-friendly; 4) And, it has to be inclusive for everyone. Our new liquid creamers deliver on all of those."

The all-natural liquid creamers are available in three flavors:

Unsweetened – designed to provide a no-sugar-added option to those following a keto dietary protocol, or those watching their sugar intake.

Original – based on the Laird Superfood Original Powdered Creamer, this creamer provides coconut milk creaminess, sweetened with organic coconut sugar.

Vanilla – flavored with Tahitian vanilla extract and organic coconut sugar.

All of the plant-based liquid creamers include Aquamin, a multi-mineral complex with calcium and 72 other minerals in trace amounts.

The Laird Superfood Liquid Creamers will be available for purchase in stores spring of 2020 for $4.99.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Laird Superfood products give you the fuel you need from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

