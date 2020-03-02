Lady M Cake Boutique Pop-Up in Dallas, Texas!

Lady M Cake Boutique launches Spring 2020 Pop-Up Boutique in Dallas, Texas. Mark your calendars for March 6-8, 2020.

DALLAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello, Dallas! Lady M Cake Boutique launches the Spring 2020 Pop-Up Boutique Tour in Dallas, Texas. The Lady M Pop-Up series takes the beloved cake brand around the world, introducing Lady M's famous Mille Crepes and signature cake creations to cake lovers in cities without a brick-and-mortar Lady M boutique.

Lady M Cake Boutique's Dallas Pop-Up takes place at 139 Payne Street, Dallas, Texas 75207. Dates and hours are as follows: Friday, March 6 (3-8 p.m.); Saturday, March 7 (12-5 p.m.); and Sunday, March 8 (12-5 p.m.).

The Lady M cake menu selection changes with each Pop-Up. This Dallas Pop-Up includes whole 6-inch and 9-inch cakes in the following flavors: Signature Mille Crepes, Green Tea Mille Crepes, Earl Grey Mille Crepes, and Pistachio Mille Crepes.

Signature Mille Crepes are Lady M's iconic creation, featuring layers upon layers of golden crêpes and pastry cream. Green Tea Mille Crepes are Lady M's best selling cake, finished with top quality Japanese matcha.

As for Earl Grey Mille Crepes? This posh cake showcases Earl Grey tea in three forms: infused into layers of pastry cream, as an indulgent glaze, and as crushed tea leaves ringing the surface of the cake.

The secret ingredient to Lady M's Pistachio Mille Crepes are top-quality California pistachios, which are turned into a potent pistachio paste. The pistachio paste is whipped into pastry cream and layered with handmade crepes.

Clients are encouraged to pre-order whole cakes online. Slices are available for on-site purchase (first come, first served). To pre-order and view details on cake selection, please visit: bit.ly/ladymspringpopup

About Lady M Cake Boutique:

Lady M Cake Boutique is an NYC cake brand with 40 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and helmed by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is known as the original creator of Mille Crepes. Lady M marries classic French techniques with Japanese sensibilities to develop creations that are a touch sweet and perfect for all occasions. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at www.ladym.com

