Label Insight Granted U.S. Patent for Information Management of Product Ingredients

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Label Insight , the market leader for product transparency, today announced it has been granted U.S. Patent No. 10,055,710, titled "Information Management System for Product Ingredients." The patent covers the method for deconstructing, analyzing, and confirming information on consumer product labels using technology.

A typical food package contains various data points, including information about ingredient amounts, nutrition labels, marketing claims and certifications. However, ingredient text can be long and complex, using different words to identify the same ingredient. Ingredients are frequently nearly incomprehensible to the average consumer. Marketing claims can use broad statements and opaque terms, further confusing consumers. To address this inconsistency and complexity, Label Insight developed a patented, best-in-class data solution for delivering product transparency and powering attribute-driven growth.

"We are pleased to have been granted another patent for our innovative approach to product transparency," said Ronak Sheth, chief executive officer of Label Insight. "Delivering tens of thousands of high-order attributes for consumer products not only powers transparency initiatives for brands and retailers, it also enables the industry to unlock new opportunities for growth. We will continue to develop and patent new innovations to help meet the industry's need for product information and transparency."

Label Insight is the industry leader in powering product attribute-driven growth across the consumer-packaged goods ecosystem. Its best-in-class data empowers companies to unlock new opportunities across their business, while delivering purchase-driving transparency. By combining package data on more than 80 percent of top-selling food, pet, and personal care items with patented data science and machine learning, Label Insight created more than 22,000 high-order attributes per product. This delivers consumer-demanded transparency, and powers digital innovation through analytics, marketing, merchandising, and e-commerce for retail, brand manufacturer, government, and technology companies. For more information, visit labelinsight.com .

