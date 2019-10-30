Lab Grown Meat Market Potential Report: After the Debut of the First Stem Cell Burger, Lab-Grown Meat Start-Ups are Being Taken More Seriously

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Technology: The Future Potential for Lab Grown Meat?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After the debut of the first stem cell burger, lab-grown meat start-ups are being taken more seriously. Lab-grown meat has the potential to meet consumers' demanding criteria, but it must be able to compete with existing offerings. This briefing discusses the future potential for lab-grown meat as an alternative to fresh and processed meat, drawing parallels from the dairy industry and offering recommendations for how global meat processors can mitigate the threat of such rising alternatives.



The Food Technology: The Future Potential for Lab Grown Meat? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Fresh Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving fresh food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.



Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Organic Fresh Foods, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



