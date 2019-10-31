La Madeleine Unveils New Harvest & Holiday Menu

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café unveils their harvest & holiday menu with new seasonal recipes paired with traditional guest favorites.

The bakery-cafés will be serving up three new seasonal recipes which feature a variety of harvest flavors including roasted butternut squash, caramelized apple & onions, quinoa and braised kale.

- Salmon, Kale & Butternut Squash Bowl: Sweet, shallot-glazed roasted salmon fillet served over braised kale, quinoa, caramelized onion and roasted butternut squash.

- Apple, Almond & Feta Spinach Salad: Toasted almonds, feta and caramelized golden delicious apples tossed in a French vinaigrette.

- Seasonal Kale & Quinoa Salad: Honey roasted butternut squash, caramelized apples and onions, feta, massaged kale and quinoa tossed in a French vinaigrette.

Returning holiday offerings include the Turkey Cranberry Melt and Holiday Feast Sampler. The bakery display will be filled with delicious new desserts for what la Madeleine likes to call the Season of Sweets. Perfect for family gatherings or holiday parties guests will find an array of seasonal desserts including Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Tarts, Christmas Tree Linzer Cookies, Snowman & Reindeer Iced Sugar Cookies, Mini Gingerbread Crème Brûlée Tarts and Bûche de Noël, traditional Yule Log Cake, available fully decorated or as a decorate-at-home kit.

Looking to cater this holiday season? la Madeleine's catered and take home Holiday Feasts come complete with oven-roasted turkey breast, cranberry apple cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, creamy mushroom sauce, cranberry chutney and sea salt baguettes. Visit lamadeleine.com/Holiday-Feast for additional details.*

The harvest & holiday menu menu is available now through early January. Complete menu information is available at lamadeleine.com.

*Select markets, while supplies last.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, crêpes, pastas, handmade French desserts and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks and airy patios. In 2018, La Madeleine was recognized in the Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks, ranking #2 for True Brand Loyalty, received TDn2K's Heart of the Workplace Award, Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award and Fast Casual Top 50 Mover & Shaker. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

