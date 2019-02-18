La Madeleine Recognized In Sandelman's 2018 Quick-Track Awards Of Excellence

Company leads in many categories of coveted national food service survey



DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine, the French bakery and café with more than 80 locations across the U.S. has earned another national accolade for its achievements in 2018.

The Dallas-based, French owned concept has been recognized by market research firm Sandelman & Associates, emerging as one of the highest ranking brands in many categories of the 2018 Quick-Track Awards of Excellence. La Madeleine received the #1 excellent rating for availability of indulgent items and #4 overall excellence rating of all brands. In addition, la Madeleine earned high rankings in 7 other categories including #2 for variety of menu items, #2 for attractive and inviting restaurants, #3 for restaurant cleanliness, #3 for consumer relevance as 'a place for someone like me' and #4 rankings for high quality ingredients, healthy/nutritious food offerings and finally, appeal as being a 'restaurant I can trust.'

"La Madeleine's strong performance in the Quick-Track Awards of Excellence represents our commitment to deliver guests a truly unique and authentic experience," said John Cahill, President and COO of la Madeleine. "I am immensely proud of our la Madeleine family and thankful for our loyal guests. The accomplishments and accolades received are testament to the hard work our teams put in each day, ensuring our guests receive excellent service and high quality food in an unmatched atmosphere."

La Madeleine is the only French concept named in the 2018 Quick-Track Awards of Excellence. Seasonal menu innovation and the welcoming, unique French atmosphere of each bakery are major factors in the brand's growing appeal.

Sandelman's Quick-Track study monitors over 200 quick-service restaurants on 20 aspects for food, service, worth, facilities and brand appeal. For a complete list of winners, visit www.sandelman.com.

About la Madeleine

Dallas-based la Madeleine, founded in 1983 by Patrick Esquerré of Tours, France, is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, crêpes, pastas, handmade French desserts and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks, airy patios and a traditional French bakery display. In 2018, La Madeleine was recognized in the Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks, ranking #2 for True Brand Loyalty, received TDn2K's Heart of the Workplace Award, Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award and Fast Casual Top 50 Mover & Shaker. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-madeleine-recognized-in-sandelmans-2018-quick-track-awards-of-excellence-300797267.html

SOURCE la Madeleine French Bakery & Café