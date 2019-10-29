La Madeleine Offers Free Delivery Through Grubhub With Debut Of Seasonal Menu

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café will be offering free delivery* on all orders through Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), Thursday, 10/31- Saturday, 11/2, alongside the debut of their harvest & holiday menu. The seasonal menu includes new salads, sandwiches and entrées in addition to cookies, cakes, tarts and pies in the bakery. Perfect for the whole family, la Madeleine offers a children's menu with a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrées. The menu includes two Kid Fit Menu recipes created to encourage healthier eating habits. The seasonal menu is available to order now for pickup and delivery through Grubhub.

Last year, la Madeleine entered into a multifaceted partnership with Grubhub, the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace. This included a direct point-of-sale (POS) integration with Grubhub and MonkeyMedia across 30 corporate owned bakeries in order to streamline in-house operations, with plans to expand to the remaining corporate and franchise locations throughout the year. Additionally, la Madeleine worked with the team to build and launch its branded digital channels, including lamadeleine.com and the la Madeleine Rewards app, with the ability to order pickup and delivery directly from each coming soon.

The harvest & holiday menu is available through early January. Complete menu and nutritional information is available at www.lamadeleine.com. Diners can order the seasonal menu in addition to everyday favorites for pickup and delivery at Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, crêpes, pastas, handmade French desserts and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks and airy patios. In 2018, La Madeleine was recognized in the Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks, ranking #2 for True Brand Loyalty, received TDn2K's Heart of the Workplace Award, Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award and Fast Casual Top 50 Mover & Shaker. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 95,000 restaurant partners in over 1,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

*A small order fee may apply for orders under $10. See details and additional restrictions at https://grhb.me/lamadeleine .

