La Madeleine Named Recipient Of TDn2K's 2019 Heart Of The Workplace Award

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café accepted TDn2K's 2019 Heart of the Workplace Award at the 24th annual Global Best Practices Conference on Tuesday, January 29th.

The Heart of the Workplace Award is given to a company that demonstrates both a commitment and investment in their employees and communities. This award recognizes companies that model best practices in their workplace and are exceptional in their execution in going above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their employees and communities.

"We are truly honored to receive the 2019 Heart of the Workplace Award," said John Cahill, President and COO of la Madeleine. "At the very core of our foundation is our commitment to treating our guests, associates and community as family. This has been engrained in our culture since the first la Madeleine opened over 35 years ago and we are proud that we have continued to make a positive impact by giving back and paying it forward."

In addition to being awarded the 2019 Heart of the Workplace Award, la Madeleine was humbled to be 1 of 3 nominees for the Best Practices Award. This award is given to a company that consistently achieves excellent results in management and employee tenure, workforce diversity, community involvement and sustainable practices.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Dallas-based la Madeleine French Bakery & Café, founded in 1983 by Patrick Esquerré of Tours, France, offers guests a welcoming atmosphere to escape and enjoy fresh, quality recipes, including breakfast all-day, sandwiches, salads, soups, crêpes, entrées, croissants, handmade French pâtisseries and more. La Madeleine was recognized in the 2018 Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks as #2 for True Brand Loyalty, consumers who say they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Le Duff America, Inc., a subsidiary of Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

About Global Best Practices Conference

The Global Best Practices Conference is produced by TDn2K™. Held in Dallas, Texas, this event is a gathering of hundreds of restaurant industry c-suite leadership brought together to tackle some of the most challenging obstacles facing the restaurant industry. The event is also the home of the Best Practice Awards, Diamond Catalyst Award, Heart of the Workplace Award and the Workplace Legacy Award presentations.

About TDn2K

TDn2K™ (Transforming Data into Knowledge) is the parent company of People Report™, Black Box Intelligence™ and White Box Social Intelligence™. People Report provides service-sector human capital and workforce analytics for its members on a monthly basis. Black Box Intelligence provides weekly financial and market level data for the restaurant industry. White Box Social Intelligence delivers consumer insights and reveals online brand health. TDn2K membership represents 43,000 restaurant units, 2.6 million employees and $72 billion in sales. They are also the producers of leading restaurant industry events including the Global Best Practices Conference held annually each January in Dallas, Texas.

