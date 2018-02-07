la Madeleine French Bakery & Café Opens Arizona Location

Chandler grand opening commences with free bread for a year giveaway

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine, the French bakery-café beloved by guests for more than 30 years for its authentic traditions and approachable cuisine, opens its first Chandler, Arizona location on West Chandler Blvd. Tuesday, February 13th.

Grand opening celebrations begin at 6:30 a.m. on the 13th, when la Madeleine will break bread with the Chandler community. The first 100 guests in line will be welcomed in true French style with the ultimate treat, free bread for a year. The next 100 guests will receive a free baguette.

Operated by franchise owner Alejandra De La Vega Foster of Franklin Mountain Bistro, the bakery-café will offer French favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Anchoring the la Madeleine menu are the brand's most cherished recipes – Tomato Basil Soupe, Caesar Salade and Strawberries Romanoff, but new guests will find it easy to explore the menu balanced with lighter recipes and more indulgent French classics. And of course, a trip to la Madeleine isn't complete without a treat from the bakery, like a beautiful Fresh Fruit Tart or a simple All-Butter Croissant.

"At la Madeleine, we bring love into everything we do, from our recipes prepared in-house each day, to our home away from home ambiance to the 'joie de servir' mentality of our managers and associates (our pleasure in serving guests)," said John Cahill, president of la Madeleine. "Opening our first la Madeleine in Chandler is a big, exciting step, and we look forward to becoming a part of the community."

The 4,800-square-foot café is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new café brings approximately 55 jobs to Chandler. "We appreciate la Madeleine's investment in Chandler," Mayor Jay Tibshraeny said. "This is a tremendous location that adds yet another amenity to an area that is seeing tremendous growth, both residentially and commercially."

For a complete menu and other information about la Madeleine, please visit http://lamadeleine.com/.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Dallas-based la Madeleine French Bakery & Café was established in 1983 by self-described "French country boy" Patrick Esquerré to fulfill his dream of bringing classic French country fare to America. From its signature fireplace to its crave-worthy food, la Madeleine offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere where guests can enjoy French fare served throughout the day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner feature handcrafted entrées, sandwiches, salades and soupes, as well as freshly baked breads, artisan pâtisserie and more. La Madeleine currently has more than 80 corporate and franchised bakery-cafés across Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington, D.C. For more information on menu items, café locations and hours of operation, visit www.laMadeleine.com.

