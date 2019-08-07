La Madeleine Evolves Menu, Catering To Client Requests

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café introduces catering menu with new breakfast, snack and salade recipes.

Inspired by client feedback and requests for more breakfast and weekend brunch solutions, the new catering menu balances sweet & savory indulgence with the demand of high-protein, egg dishes. New breakfast recipes include:

French Toast Bake & Bacon : Bake topped with streusel and served with a fresh strawberry and raspberry coulis. Paired with bacon or available à la carte.

: Bake topped with streusel and served with a fresh strawberry and raspberry coulis. Paired with bacon or available à la carte. Sausage & Bacon Frittata Bake: Savory & satisfying, this recipe anchors the Country French Brunch bundle served with Cheesy Potato Gratin, Fresh Fruit Salade and Butter Croissants. Also available à la carte.

Savory & satisfying, this recipe anchors the Country French Brunch bundle served with Cheesy Potato Gratin, Fresh Fruit Salade and Butter Croissants. Also available à la carte. Spinach & Red Bell Pepper Frittata Bake: Crowd-pleasing recipe for conscious eaters. Available with the Country French Brunch bundle or à la carte.

For afternoon events and casual gatherings, la Madeleine has added a line-up of party perfect Snack Trays. Portioned to serve 10, these trays can be paired to create just the right variety for your group. The new snack tray recipes include:

Chicken Salade & Baguette Slices

Balsamic Bruschetta & Garlic Crostini

Parmesan Sour Cream Dip & Pesto Cheese Straws

Caprese Salade Skewers with Pesto

Savory Croissant Squares: assortment of Goat Cheese & Bacon, Ham & Swiss and Sun-dried Tomato & Spinach recipes.

"Feedback from our catering team is priceless. Our team builds high-trust relationships with their clients, following through and delivering on significant occasions, both business and personal. It's exciting to see so much of this client feedback come to life with the newest iteration of our catering menu. Evolving and enhancing our catering selection, so that these important brand relationships can grow," said Jacqueline O'Reilly, la Madeleine VP of Marketing.

The guest-favorite Salade Sampler trio, has also received an update on the catering menu, offering our Seasonal Kale & Quinoa Salade as a selection. The new catering menu is available to order now. Visit lamadeleine.com/catering for more information.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, crêpes, pastas, handmade French desserts and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks and airy patios. In 2018, La Madeleine was recognized in the Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks, ranking #2 for True Brand Loyalty, received TDn2K's Heart of the Workplace Award, Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award and Fast Casual Top 50 Mover & Shaker. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-madeleine-evolves-menu-catering-to-client-requests-300898225.html

SOURCE la Madeleine French Bakery & Café