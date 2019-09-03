La Granja Restaurants Now Open in Poinciana. Delicious Home Food Served Fast for Poinciana Residents

Experience chicken, steak, and seafood with a Latin fare. Satisfy the family with a scrumptious lunch or dinner. New restaurant is at 1042 Cypress Pkwy by the intersection of Old Pleasant Hill Rd in Poinciana Kissimmee. Taste authentic Peruvian cuisine at an affordable price.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. and POINCIANA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja Restaurant in Poinciana offers award winning Peruvian Cuisine that's fast and affordable.

La Granja Peruvian Restaurants offer customers in Poinciana a 1/4 Chicken Lunch special starting at $5.25 for a limited time.

La Granja opened its first South Florida location in Margate in 1993. Serving Peruvian cuisine praised by locals, La Granja has become a favorite place for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner. Regular customers note their love affair with the ¼ Chicken meal as a reason for their constant return. Those choosing to dine at La Granja have their choice of chicken, steak, seafood or pork with 2 sides of their preference.

La Granja Restaurant in Poinciana serves Peruvian dishes with big portions and authentic flavors.

When ordering, customers can choose from a wide variety of platters and side options. Each platter comes with a sizable portion of meat and 2 or more sides. Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are most popular. One patron advises first time visitors to choose the grilled chicken plate with yellow rice, black beans, and plantains; while another notes that no matter what she has ordered from the sizable menu, she hasn't been disappointed.

La Granja offers local favorite Boneless Breast Special starting at $10.25 to residents in Poinciana, Kissimmee.

Providing patrons with mouth watering Peruvian dishes holds true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant expanded to South Florida just two years later. Known for their perfect mix of flavor and convenience, La Granja has served up must-have cuisine to locals for over 20 years. According to one customer, "the Arroz con Mariscos is simply delicious."

Winner of "The Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year" award, La Granja is proud to serve South Florida with affordable comida that's both appetizing and worth the money. Customers enjoy large portions that are just as big on flavor. Savory platters adorn the menu next to an assortment of fajitas and sandwiches, making La Granja Chicken and Steak on the Grill a perfect choice for a fast lunch.

For a Peruvian meal to remember, enjoy the new restaurant La Granja in Poinciana.

At La Granja, delectable platters are served with sides that are a step above the rest. Family platters are available to make dinner quick and hearty.

Visit La Granja at 1042 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759.

Taste authentic Peruvian cuisine at an affordable price. Take advantage of their lunch $5.25 1/4 chicken lunch special when ordering at the counter. (Monday through Friday until 4:00 p.m. Prices and items in locations may vary).

la-granja-poinciana-now-open.jpg

La Granja Poinciana Now Open

Visit La Granja at 1042 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759. La Granja is serving the people who live in Poinciana, Kissimmee, Florida.

home-food-at-an-economical-price.jpg

Home Food at an Economical Price. Delicious Chicken, Steak, and Seafood Platters.

La Granja has won award for its Peruvian meals: Chicken Platters, Steak Platters, Pork Platters, Fajitas, Sandwiches, Seafood Platters, Seafood Specialties, Family Meals, Side Orders, Beverages, Desserts

taste-authentic-peruvian-cuisine.jpg

Taste authentic Peruvian cuisine at an affordable price.

Everybody wants to go to a restaurant and experience a filling home cooked meal. Inquire about the Lunch Specials.

experience-the-seafood-sampler.jpg

Experience the Seafood Sampler. Simply Delicious!

Ceviche at an affordable price.

