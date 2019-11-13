La Granja Miramar Introduces Self Check-In, Reducing Customers' Wait Time for Delicious Lunches and Dinners

La Granja Miramar responded to its customers requests for self check-in, reducing the wait time for food. Because of the requests of patrons for a speedier lunch, it has gone to a self check-in counter like the other restaurants.



MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja Miramar has become a favorite place for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner in Miramar and Pembroke Pines. It has reduced the customer's wait time for food by introducing self check-in like the other restaurant locations.

Regular customers at La Granja Miramar note their love affair with the 1/4 Chicken meal as a reason for their constant return. Those choosing to dine at La Granja have their choice of chicken, steak, seafood or pork with 2 sides of their preference.

La Granja Restaurant Miramar serves Peruvian dishes with big portions and authentic flavors.

Enjoy Pollos & Carnes a La Brasa, And Receive Meals Much Quicker.

When ordering, customers can choose from a wide variety of platters and side options. Each platter comes with a sizable portion of meat and 2 or more sides. Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are most popular.

Choose the 1/4 chicken meal with rice, beans, sweet plantains and drink for only $7.25.

La Granja offers local favorite Boneless Breast Special starting at $10.25 to residents.

Take advantage of their lunch $5.25 1/4 chicken lunch special when ordering at the counter.

Providing patrons with mouth-watering Peruvian dishes holds true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant expanded to South Florida just two years later. Known for their perfect mix of flavor and convenience, La Granja has served up must-have cuisine to locals for over 20 years.

Inquire about the Arroz con Mariscos (Seafood and Fried Rice) which is simply delicious.

Winner of "The Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year" award, La Granja is proud to serve South Florida with affordable comida that's both appetizing and worth the money. Customers enjoy large portions that are just as big on flavor. Savory platters adorn the menu next to an assortment of fajitas and sandwiches, making La Granja Miramar a perfect choice for a fast lunch.

For a Peruvian meal to remember, enjoy the new restaurant La Granja Miramar.

Family platters are available to make dinner quick and hearty.

Taste authentic Peruvian cuisine at an affordable price.

Visit La Granja at 7996 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, by University Drive and Pines Boulevard serving the cities of Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

La Granja Miramar is open Monday through Thursday and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturday are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information about La Granja Restaurants, go to www.lagranjarestaurants.com. La Granja Restaurants is responsible for this press release.

