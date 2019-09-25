La Granja Boca Raton Becomes Meal Destination, Giving Residents What They Need, Now Providing 'Super Bowls'

La Granja Bowls are fresh, delicious, made to order, and home-styled food served fast, with peoples' ingredients of choice like chicken, steak or shrimp. The larger Bowl is now called "Super Bowl" and is available to patrons after 4 p.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves to experience a bowl of food for lunch or dinner, their own ingredients to enjoy to relax and taste home-style food that's fresh. Some people feel like chicken, steak or shrimp for lunch or dinner. It's universal for people to seek protein with vegetables when combining ingredients together for a good meal. La Granja of Boca Raton has mastered the meal, by creating delicious La Granja Bowls, regular size and also a large size served after 4 p.m. called the "Super Bowl." Experience fresh delicious home-style food that's Latin fare.

Watch This Video To See What a La Granja Bowl looks like.

The smaller Chicken Bowl made up of rice, beans, chicken, and vegetables is being served for lunch for an economical price of $5.62. Steak bowls are only $6.69.

Customers are saying that the "Super Bowl" meal, served after 4:00 p.m., is "all the body needs." It is only $10.25. Many families choose to go to La Granja for dinnertime.

Check out La Granja's menu for other meals: https://www.lagranjarestaurants.com/en/menu

La Granja Restaurant in Boca Raton offers award-winning Peruvian Cuisine that's fast and affordable.

La Granja Restaurant's signature "Pollo a la Brasa", or Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, can be ordered as a meal or platter. Other delicious menu items include steak, pork and seafood platters, sandwiches, sides like beans and rice, as well as tasty desserts. All dishes are cooked in the unique Peruvian style for which La Granja is famous.

Customers can choose to dine in or take out a meal to enjoy at home. La Granja also offers family meals that serve four or more, all at a very affordable price.

La Granja Restaurants has won numerous awards since they began opening restaurants in Florida in 1995. The owners' philosophy regarding their success is to combine great teamwork, outstanding customer service, a positive attitude, and hard work. They value their employees, customers, and achievements.

La Granja is very involved in Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties with many community issues, partnering with grassroots youth organizations like ASPIRA, honoring veterans, and offering scholarships to Florida residents of Hispanic and Latino descent to Palm Beach Community College.

Visit La Granja in Boca Raton at 21126 St. Andrews Blvd. Boca Raton, FL 33433 which is behind Town Center at Boca Raton. Or find the nearest location at https://www.lagranjarestaurants.com/en/locations

La Granja Peruvian Restaurants offer customers in Boca Raton a 1/4 Chicken Lunch special starting at $5.25 for a limited time.

La Granja opened its first South Florida location in Margate in 1995. Serving Peruvian cuisine praised by locals, La Granja has become a favorite place for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner. Regular customers note their love affair with the 1/4 Chicken meal as a reason for their constant return. Those choosing to dine at La Granja have their choice of chicken, steak, seafood or pork with 2 sides of their preference.

La Granja Restaurant in Boca Raton serves Peruvian dishes with big portions and authentic flavors. Call (561) 392-1020 for more information.

When ordering, customers can choose from a wide variety of platters and side options. Each platter comes with a sizable portion of meat and 2 or more sides. Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are most popular. One patron advises first-time visitors to choose the grilled chicken plate with yellow rice, black beans, and plantains; while another notes that no matter what she has ordered from the sizable menu, she hasn't been disappointed.

La Granja offers local favorite Boneless Breast Special starting at $10.25 to residents in Boca Raton.

Providing patrons with mouth-watering Peruvian dishes holds true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant expanded to South Florida just two years later. Known for their perfect mix of flavor and convenience, La Granja has served up must-have cuisine to locals for over 20 years. According to one customer, "the Arroz con Mariscos is simply delicious."

Winner of "The Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year" award, La Granja is proud to serve South Florida with affordable food that's both appetizing and worth the money. Customers enjoy large portions that are just as big on flavor. Savory platters adorn the menu next to an assortment of fajitas and sandwiches, making La Granja Chicken and Steak on the Grill a perfect choice for a fast lunch.

For a Peruvian meal to remember, enjoy the new restaurant La Granja in Boca Raton.

At La Granja, delectable platters are served with sides that are a step above the rest. Family platters are available to make dinner quick and hearty.

Visit La Granja in Boca Raton at 21126 St. Andrews Blvd. Boca Raton, FL 33433.

Taste authentic Peruvian cuisine at an affordable price. Take advantage of their lunch 1/4 chicken lunch special when ordering at the counter. It's just $5.25. (Monday through Friday until 4:00 p.m. Prices and items in locations may vary). Call (561) 392-1020 for more information. La Granja specializes in food with Latin fare.

la-granja-bowls-in-la-granja-boca.png

La Granja Bowls in La Granja Boca Raton, FL

Fresh, home-style, Latin fare

la-granja-restaurant-in-boca-raton.jpg

La Granja Restaurant in Boca Raton, FL

Right behind Town Center at Boca Raton

la-granja-bowl-super-bowl-and.jpg

La Granja Bowl, "Super Bowl" and regular Bowl

Chicken, steak, or shrimp with vegetables

SOURCE La Granja Restaurants