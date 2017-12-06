The Krusteaz Holiday Cookie Helper is Here to Simplify Your Holiday Baking

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondering what in the world to make for that upcoming cookie swap? Krusteaz, maker of pancake and baking mixes since 1932, has got you covered this holiday season. Today, Krusteaz is introducing its Holiday Cookie Helper, a simple and fun online tool to help home bakers everywhere easily and quickly find their perfect cookie swap recipe. As an extra sweet treat, 10 people will also win a $100 grocery gift card.

"We know to-do lists are long this time of year," said Andy Heily, President, Continental Mills. "And while we can't do the shopping for you, or clean the house before the in-laws get there, we can help you cross holiday cookies off the list."

The Holiday Cookie Helper is a fun way to find your perfect cookie recipe this holiday season – whether that be for the annual neighborhood cookie swap, or just an impromptu baking session with the whole family, Krusteaz makes it easy to say 'Happy Holidays' with a plateful of sweet treats.

Those searching for cookie swap inspiration can find the Holiday Cookie Helper online at http://www.krusteaz.com/cookie-swap. Once on the site, users will be asked a series of eight simple questions to help identify their cookie personality; at the end of the quiz, users will be able to see their cookie personality along with a unique recipe. All users will receive a coupon for a Krusteaz cookie mix, and 10 lucky cookie fans will also win a $100 grocery gift card. While on the site, users can also browse a library of curated holiday cookie recipes and even find cookie gifting inspiration and templates. For more details, visit: https://www.krusteaz.com/cookie-swap-contest-rules

Though Krusteaz has many tasty varieties in its Cookie Mix line, seasonal favorites include Snickerdoodle, Butter Vanilla Sugar, and Gingerbread. Served as dessert, left under the tree, or shared at a cookie swap, these simple and versatile mixes are a delicious solve to holiday baking stress.

Consumers can visit Krusteaz.com for additional information, baking and cooking inspiration, and unique recipes featuring all cookie mixes. Krusteaz cookie mixes are located in the baking aisle and retail for approximately $2.25 each.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when a group of women from a Seattle bridge club created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes pancakes, waffles, muffins, crumb cakes, cornbread, cookies, dessert bars, quick breads, a line of gluten-free products and more. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, get a little messy, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

About Continental Mills, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc. is a privately held manufacturer and marketer of baking and beverage mixes, snacks and other high-quality food products. Located in Tukwila, WA, the family-owned company has strong branded products sold under its Krusteaz®, WildRoots®, Kretschmer® Wheat Germ and Alpine® Cider lines as well as several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills' products are sold through retail, food service, and club store channels throughout the United States.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-krusteaz-holiday-cookie-helper-is-here-to-simplify-your-holiday-baking-300567623.html

SOURCE Krusteaz