Kroger's Top Food Trends for Summer 2018

From global influences to bourbon infusions, here are the flavors customers will see this summer

CINCINNATI, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger announced today its top predictions for food trends this summer, thoughtfully chosen by its Our Brands new product developers, chefs and innovators.

Exciting flavors abound from bourbon-infused colas to nostalgic ice cream flavors to better-for-you options using plant-based proteins. The flavors can be found in the aisles where customers shop for Simple Truth®, Kroger's natural, organic and free-from brand, the Kroger® brand, where awesome meets affordable, and the Private Selection® brand, a collection of culinary creations designed to elevate every occasion.

Kroger's Top 6 Trends for Summer 2018:

1. Better-for-you Snacking

Consider the bar raised for on-the-go summer snacking between neighborhood barbecues and backyard soirees, during family road trips, and while poolside sipping this summer. From healthy snack bars to fun twists on seltzers to a new sparkling coconut water that is hydrating on its own, and quintessentially a summer playmate when used as a cocktail mixer.

Products to Try: Simple Truth Sparkling Coconut Water (Watermelon, Mango), Simple Truth Seltzer Waters (Orange Vanilla, Mango Grapefruit), Kroger Fizz & Co. Seltzers with a hint of classic cola flavors, Simple Truth Pack Bars (Peanut Butter, Cashew Cherry, Sea Salt), and Simple Truth Date Bars (Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip, Apple Cinnamon)

2. Alcohol-infused Foods & Flavors

Summer brings along the perfect season to imbibe new flavors from creative food makers. The rise in craft brewing has inspired unique flavor combinations, and the popular trend has also influenced culinary creations with spirits and wine. From wine-infused steak sauce to bourbon-infused cola, an abundance of booze-infused eats is ready for summer.

Products to Try: Private Selection Craft BBQ Sauces (Beer: Red Lager & Roasted Tomato, Dark Ale & Chipotle Pepper, Pale Ale & Mustard; and Spirits: Hot Huli Huli & Rum, Kentucky Bourbon), Private Selection Wine Infused Steak Sauces (Cabernet & Roasted Garlic, Bourbon & Balsamic), Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle Ice Cream, and Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Cola

3. Global Tastes

Innovations abound with flavors from around the world celebrating America's global heritage. New flavors and products are brought to market every month from a growing legion of food producers around the world, including Korean inspired spices to African Peri Peri sauces.

Products to try: Private Selection 24-Hour Marinated Jerky (Honey Harissa, Carne Asada, Kalbi-b-que, BBQ Bacon), Private Selection Wing Sauces (Ginger Scallion, Gochujang Honey Garlic, Chili, Hot Mandarin), Private Selection General Tso's Chicken Potato Chips, and Private Selection Imported Calabrese Salami & Marinated Peppers Artisan Stone Fired Pizza

4. Go On and Get Nostalgic

Think cherished memories of childhood favorites, now reinvented into new creations for grown-up enjoyment! From mac & cheese sauces and twists on pimento cheese to retro and creative ice cream flavors, and old school soda pop flavors to drink alone or to use to create creamy floats, there is something to appeal to the kid in all of us.

Products to Try: Simple Truth Low Cow Lite Ice Cream (Birthday Cake), Kroger Deluxe Ice Cream (Sweet Cream Funnel Cake, Brookie – Brownie and Cookie, Honey Grahams N' Milk), Private Selection Mac & Cheese Sauces (Bacon & Aged Cheddar, Truffle & Aged Cheddar, Roasted Onion, Thyme & Gruyere, Roasted Poblano & Aged Cheddar), and Kroger Real Sugar Sodas (The Fizzicist, Cola Time, Orange Soda, Birch Beer, Root Beer, Ginger Ale)

5. No Waste Meals and Cocktails

Now more than ever, American families are trying to minimize food waste. This level of consciousness can help to end our country's food-insecurity epidemic—1 in 8 Americans struggles with hunger, while 40 percent of the food produced in our country goes to waste every year. Consumers are seeking tips on how to reduce food waste like getting creative with leftovers, meal planning to buy only what you need, storing food properly to extend freshness, and repurposing ingredients for inventive dishes and cocktails.

More Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Tips: https://www.krogerstories.com/10-ways-cut-food-waste/

6. Flex that Flexitarian Lifestyle during the Sunny Season

Flexitarian practices are on the rise, with some choosing to follow a mostly vegetarian lifestyle, but occasionally enjoying dairy, meat, fish or poultry. Today's dairy- and meat-free alternatives offer loads of flavor and enjoyment, so eaters don't lose out when they are making more flexible, better-for-you decisions.

Products to Try: Simple Truth Meatless Patties and Crumbles, Simple Truth Coconutmilk Coffee Creamer, Simple Truth Instant Chia Oatmeal, Simple Truth Frozen Almond Ice Cream, Simple Truth Almond Milk Pudding, Simple Truth Meatless Stuffed Cutlets, Simple Truth Meatless Crispy Tenders

*Photography and product samples are available to media upon request.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krogers-top-food-trends-for-summer-2018-300659063.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.