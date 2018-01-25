Kroger's Simple Truth® Brand Reaches $2 Billion in Annual Sales

Largest natural and organic brand in the country continues to gain market share

CINCINNATI, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today its Simple Truth® brand has achieved $2 billion in annual sales.

"Simple Truth® is a brand that has earned our customers' trust through clean labels, fantastic flavors and affordability since its launch five years ago," said Robert Clark, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. "Simple Truth® has become the second-largest brand sold in our stores, and Kroger is proud to have led the way in making this category more mainstream and accessible, feeding our customers' appetites for natural, organic and free-from products."

Earlier this month, Kroger launched its largest-ever Our Brands customer sales promotion, featuring savings on thousands of Simple Truth® and Simple Truth Organic® items.

"If Our Brands were on the Fortune 500, it would rank number 138," Mr. Clark added. "Our Brands is shaping the way we are redefining the customer experience as outlined in our Restock Kroger plan."

The Simple Truth® brand now offers more than 1,400 unique products across multiple categories, including grocery, meat, produce, deli, bakery, baby, household essentials, personal care and Fair Trade Certified™. With the help of 84.51° insights, Simple Truth® will continue to innovate and introduce new items in 2018 that align with customer trends and are always affordable.

Simple Truth products are exclusive to the Kroger Family of Stores and customers can purchase the brand in a variety of ways: in a store; through ClickList; or Vitacost.com for ship-to-home delivery.

To learn more about Simple Truth, visit www.simpletruth.com.

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are 453,000 associates who serve nearly nine million customers every day in 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Our Family of Companies operates an expanding ClickList offering – a personalized order online service – in addition to 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States. Our Company has been recognized as one of America's most generous companies for our support of more than 100 Feeding America food bank partners, breast cancer research and awareness, the military and their families, and more than 145,000 community organizations including schools. As a leader in supplier diversity, we are a proud member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krogers-simple-truth-brand-reaches-2-billion-in-annual-sales-300588298.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.