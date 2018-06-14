  1. Home
Kroger To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On June 28

From www.prnewswire.com by The Kroger Co.
CINCINNATI, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will webcast the annual meeting of shareholders beginning at 11 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The meeting will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Events & Presentations" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-to-webcast-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-june-28-300666488.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Continue reading at PR Newswire Cook

