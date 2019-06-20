CINCINNATI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will webcast its annual meeting of shareholders at 11 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The meeting will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Events & Presentations" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit®. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-to-webcast-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-june-27-300872394.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.