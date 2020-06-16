CINCINNATI, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today that it will conduct its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Shareholders can listen, vote and submit questions from any remote location with internet connectivity. The meeting will broadcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KR2020.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at ir.kroger.com, under "Events & Presentations," approximately 24 hours after the meeting concludes.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-to-webcast-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-june-25-301078019.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.