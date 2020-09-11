Kroger Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Updates Full-Year 2020 Guidance

Second Quarter Highlights- Identical Sales without fuel grew 14.6%- Digital sales grew 127%- EPS of $1.03; Adjusted EPS of $0.73, up 66% compared to prior year- Operating Profit of $820 million; Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $894 million, up 43% compared to prior year- Strong alternative profit business growth- Continued investments to support and safeguard associates, customers and communities

CINCINNATI, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its second quarter 2020 results, provided a Restock Kroger progress update on the three-year transformation plan, and shared a COVID-19 response update.

Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen

"Each day I'm inspired by the work our incredible associates do to bring to life our purpose, to Feed the Human Spirit. I am proud of our dedicated associates who are serving our customers when they need us most. Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for associates and customers and as the pandemic continues, we will continue to rise to meet the challenge.

Customers are at the center of everything we do and, as a result, we are growing market share. Kroger's strong digital business is a key contributor to this growth, as the investments made to expand our digital ecosystem are resonating with customers. Our results continue to show that Kroger is a trusted brand and our customers choose to shop with us because they value the product quality and freshness, convenience, and digital offerings that we provide.

We delivered extremely strong results in the second quarter and expect to deliver consistently attractive total shareholder returns. We are more certain than ever that the strategic choices and investments made through Restock Kroger to execute against our competitive moats - Fresh, Our Brands, Personalization and Seamless - have positioned Kroger to meet the moment, especially as customers are rediscovering their passion for food at home."

Financial Results

2Q20 ($ in millions; except EPS) 2Q19 ($ in millions; except EPS) ID Sales* (Table 4) 14.6% 2.2% EPS $1.03 $0.37 Adjusted EPS (Table 6) $0.73 $0.44 Operating Profit $820 $559 Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit (Table 7) $894 $626 FIFO Gross Margin Rate* Increased 5 basis points OG&A Rate* Decreased 61 basis points *without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable

Total company sales were $30.5 billion in the second quarter, compared to $28.2 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales grew 13.9%.

Gross margin was 22.8% of sales for the second quarter. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, increased 5 basis points primarily driven by sourcing efficiencies, sales leverage and growth in alternative profit streams. This was partially offset by price investments and mix changes.

LIFO charge for the quarter was $23 million, compared to $30 million for the same period last year.

The Operating, General & Administrative rate decreased 61 basis points, excluding fuel and adjustment items, due to sales leverage and execution of Restock Kroger initiatives, partially offset by continued COVID-19 related investments to support and safeguard its associates, customers and communities.

Rent and depreciation excluding fuel decreased 27 basis points due to sales leverage.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Kroger's capital allocation strategy is to use its adjusted free cash flow to invest in the business and drive profitable growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders. The company actively balances the use of its adjusted free cash flow to achieve these goals.

Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.70, compared to 2.46 a year ago (Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50. Kroger held temporary cash investments of approximately $2.4 billion as of the end of the quarter, reflecting improved operating performance and significant improvement in working capital.

During the quarter, Kroger repurchased $211 million shares under its $1 billion board authorization announced on November 5, 2019. On September 11, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program, replacing the prior authorization.

Earlier this year, Kroger increased the dividend by 13 percent, marking the 14th consecutive year of dividend increases.

2020 Guidance

Comments from CFO Gary Millerchip

"As a result of our strong performance in the first half, the expectation of sustained trends in food at home consumption and confidence in our ability to execute against the Restock Kroger strategy, we are updating our full year 2020 guidance.

There are still many uncertainties and, as a result, we are providing a wider guidance range. For the full year 2020, we expect total identical sales without fuel to exceed 13% and we expect to achieve adjusted EPS growth of approximately 45% to 50%.

Relative to delivering on our total shareholder return growth targets as outlined at our November 2019 Investor Day, these factors also lead us to believe that our 2021 business results will be higher than we would have expected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Full Year 2020

IDS (%) EPS

($) Operating

Profit

($B) Tax

Rate** Cap

Ex

($B) Adjusted FCF ($B) Share

Repurchases

($M) Adjusted* >13.0% $3.20

-

$3.30 $3.9 -

$4.0 23% $3.0-$3.4 $2.5-$2.7 $600-$1,000 *Without adjusted items, if applicable; Identical sales is without fuel; Operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in 2020 guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on 2020 GAAP financial results. ** This rate reflects typical tax adjustments and does not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations, which cannot be predicted.

Kroger's second quarter 2020 ended on August 15, 2020.

Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.

2nd Quarter 2020 Tables Include:

Consolidated Statements of Operations Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Supplemental Sales Information Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items

Table 1. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





























































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE















2020

2019

2020

2019















































SALES







$ 30,489

100.0%

$ 28,168

100.0%

$ 72,038

100.0%

$ 65,419

100.0%















































OPERATING EXPENSES





































MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,





































WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),





































AND LIFO CHARGE (b)



23,551

77.2

22,007

78.1

55,005

76.4

50,990

77.9



OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)

5,297

17.4

4,811

17.1

12,968

18.0

11,125

17.0



RENT







204

0.7

200

0.7

477

0.7

474

0.7



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

617

2.0

591

2.1

1,442

2.0

1,370

2.1



















































OPERATING PROFIT



820

2.7

559

2.0

2,146

3.0

1,460

2.2















































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





































INTEREST EXPENSE



(135)

(0.4)

(130)

(0.5)

(309)

(0.4)

(327)

(0.5)



NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED





































PENSION PLAN COSTS



8

-

(4)

-

19

-

(1)

-



MARK TO MARKET GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS

368

1.2

(45)

(0.2)

790

1.1

61

0.1



GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESSES

-

-

-

-

-

-

176

0.3



















































NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,061

3.5

380

1.4

2,646

3.7

1,369

2.1

















































INCOME TAX EXPENSE



241

0.8

93

0.3

614

0.9

319

0.5



















































NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 820

2.7

287

1.0

2,032

2.8

1,050

1.6



















































NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO







































NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

1

-

(10)

-

1

-

(19)

-



















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

$ 819

2.7%

$ 297

1.1%

$ 2,031

2.8%

$ 1,069

1.6%



















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.







































PER BASIC COMMON SHARE

$ 1.04





$ 0.37





$ 2.58





$ 1.32























































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN







































BASIC CALCULATION



777





800





779





799























































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.







































PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

$ 1.03





$ 0.37





$ 2.55





$ 1.31























































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN







































DILUTED CALCULATION

786





805





787





805





















































DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.180





$ 0.160





$ 0.340





$ 0.300































































































Note: Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.





























































Note: The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation, but excluding the Last-In First-Out (LIFO) charge.

The Company defines FIFO gross margin as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.

The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.

The Company defines FIFO operating margin as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.

The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful to investors and analysts because they measure our day-to-day operational effectiveness.













































(a) Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization expense and rent expense which are included in separate expense lines.













































(b) LIFO charges of $23 and $30 were recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the year to date period, LIFO charges of $54 and $46 were recorded for 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Table 2. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited)



















August 15,

August 17,







2020

2019















ASSETS







Current Assets









Cash $ 372

$ 354



Temporary cash investments 2,448

275



Store deposits in-transit 1,058

983



Receivables 1,526

1,567



Inventories 6,344

6,526



Prepaid and other current assets 538

435



















Total current assets 12,286

10,140















Property, plant and equipment, net 21,881

21,820

Operating lease assets 6,822

6,861

Intangibles, net 1,029

1,103

Goodwill 3,076

3,095

Other assets 2,449

1,443



















Total Assets $ 47,543

$ 44,462





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases $ 1,096

$ 1,353



Current portion of operating lease liabilities 666

675



Trade accounts payable 6,871

6,268



Accrued salaries and wages 1,267

1,099



Other current liabilities 4,678

3,955



















Total current liabilities 14,578

13,350















Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 12,386

12,130

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,478

6,463

Deferred income taxes 1,634

1,502

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations 578

482

Other long-term liabilities 2,096

1,882



















Total Liabilities 37,750

35,809















Shareowners' equity 9,793

8,653



















Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 47,543

$ 44,462















Total common shares outstanding at end of period 775

801

Total diluted shares year-to-date 787

805



Table 3. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited)































YEAR-TO-DATE













2020

2019





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net earnings including noncontrolling interests $ 2,032

$ 1,050



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling











interests to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,442

1,370







Operating lease asset amortization 336

346







LIFO charge 54

46







Stock-based employee compensation 107

89







Company-sponsored pension plan costs (9)

22







Deferred income taxes 176

(49)







Gain on sale of businesses -

(176)







Gain on the sale of assets (7)

(157)







Mark to market gain on investments (790)

(61)







Other 121

(23)







Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net















of effects from mergers and disposals of businesses:

















Store deposits in-transit 121

198











Receivables 117

44











Inventories 685

274











Prepaid and other current assets (16)

68











Trade accounts payable 522

209











Accrued expenses 335

104











Income taxes receivable and payable 195

(34)











Operating lease liabilities (302)

(313)











Proceeds from contract associated with the sale of business -

295











Other 286

(25)























Net cash provided by operating activities 5,405

3,277









































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts (1,343)

(1,581)



Proceeds from sale of assets 40

247



Net proceeds from sale of businesses -

327



Other



(45)

(32)























Net cash used by investing activities (1,348)

(1,039)









































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 504

53



Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases (28)

(1,025)



Net payments on commercial paper (1,150)

(800)



Dividends paid (254)

(226)



Proceeds from issuance of capital stock 87

18



Treasury stock purchases (669)

(23)



Other



(126)

(35)























Net cash used by financing activities (1,636)

(2,038)





























































NET INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY









CASH INVESTMENTS 2,421

200





















CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:









BEGINNING OF YEAR 399

429



END OF PERIOD $ 2,820

$ 629









































Reconciliation of capital investments:









Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts $ (1,343)

$ (1,581)



Payments for lease buyouts 15

-



Changes in construction-in-progress payables (110)

29





Total capital investments, excluding lease buyouts $ (1,438)

$ (1,552)





















Disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the year for interest $ 373

$ 306





Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 229

$ 454



Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited)



















Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance. Identical sales is an industry-specific measure and it is important to review it in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may calculate identical sales differently than Kroger does, limiting the comparability of the measure.







































IDENTICAL SALES (a)

























SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2020

2019

2020

2019





















EXCLUDING FUEL

$ 27,761

$ 24,226

$ 65,898

$ 56,272





















EXCLUDING FUEL

14.6%

2.2%

17.1%

1.8%



























































(a) Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket locations, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy businesses, jewelry and ship-to-home solutions. Kroger defines a supermarket as identical when it has been in operation without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.

Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions, except for ratio) (unaudited)













The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity. Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by management to evaluate the Company's access to liquidity. The items below should be reviewed in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.



























The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.



















August 15,

August 17,







2020

2019

Change













Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases

$ 1,096

$ 1,353

$ (257) Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

12,386

12,130

256













Total debt

13,482

13,483

(1)













Less: Temporary cash investments

2,448

275

2,173













Net total debt

$ 11,034

$ 13,208

$ (2,174)



























The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the Company's credit agreement, on a rolling four quarter basis.

















Rolling Four Quarters Ended







August 15,

August 17,







2020

2019

















Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.

$ 2,621

$ 1,645



LIFO charge

113

48



Depreciation and amortization

2,721

2,521



Interest expense

585

611



Income tax expense

764

476



Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities

49

254



Adjustment for mark to market gain on investments

(886)

(36)



Adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy

-

(106)



Adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology

-

(70)



Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration

37

11



Adjustment for loss on settlement of financial instrument

-

42



Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits

80

-



Adjustment for deconsolidation and impairment of Lucky's Market











attributable to The Kroger Co. (a)

305

-



Adjustment for transformation costs (b)

119

-



Other

(16)

(25)

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,492

$ 5,371

















Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio

1.70

2.46



































(a) The adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market attributable to The Kroger Co. excludes a $107 net loss attributable to the minority interest of Lucky's Market.















(b) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.

Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



















The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on net earnings per diluted common share for certain items described below. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurately year-over-year comparisons for net earnings and net earnings per diluted share because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. or any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.



















The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.













































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2020

2019

2020

2019





















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO. $ 819

$ 297

$ 2,031

$ 1,069





















ADJUSTMENT FOR PENSION PLAN WITHDRAWAL LIABILITIES(a)(b) -

22

-

66

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF TURKEY HILL DAIRY (a)(c) -

-

-

(80)

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF YOU TECHNOLOGY (a)(d) -

-

-

(52)

ADJUSTMENT FOR MARK TO MARKET (GAIN) LOSS ON INVESTMENTS (a)(e) (278)

36

(590)

(44)

ADJUSTMENT FOR HOME CHEF CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION (a)(f) 19

2

63

(16)

ADJUSTMENT FOR TRANSFORMATION COSTS (a)(g) 21

-

49

-





















2020 AND 2019 ADJUSTMENT ITEMS (238)

60

(478)

(126)





















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

















EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS ABOVE $ 581

$ 357

$ 1,553

$ 943





















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

















PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $ 1.03

$ 0.37

$ 2.55

$ 1.31





















ADJUSTMENT FOR PENSION PLAN WITHDRAWAL LIABILITIES (h) -

0.03

-

0.08

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF TURKEY HILL DAIRY (h) -

-

-

(0.10)

ADJUSTMENT FOR GAIN ON SALE OF YOU TECHNOLOGY (h) -

-

-

(0.06)

ADJUSTMENT FOR MARK TO MARKET (GAIN) LOSS ON INVESTMENTS (h) (0.35)

0.04

(0.75)

(0.05)

ADJUSTMENT FOR HOME CHEF CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION (h) 0.02

-

0.08

(0.02)

ADJUSTMENT FOR TRANSFORMATION COSTS (h) 0.03

-

0.07

-





















2020 AND 2019 ADJUSTMENT ITEMS (0.30)

0.07

(0.60)

(0.15)





















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO. PER

















DILUTED COMMON SHARE EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS ABOVE $ 0.73

$ 0.44

$ 1.95

$ 1.16





















AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN

















DILUTED CALCULATION 786

805

787

805

Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued) (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























































(a) The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.



























(b) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $27 in the second quarter of 2019. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $86 in the first two quarters of 2019.



























(c) The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy was ($106).











































(d) The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology was ($70).



























(e) The pre-tax adjustments for mark to market (gain) loss on investments were ($368) and $45 in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for mark to market gain on investments were ($790) and ($61) in the first two quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.



























(f) The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $25 and $2 in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $85 and ($21) in the first two quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.



























(g) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $29 in the second quarter of 2020. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $67 in the first two quarters of 2020. Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.



(h) The amounts presented represent the net earnings per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.



























Note: 2020 Second Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the mark to market gain on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.





























2020 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2020 for the mark to market gain on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.





























2019 Second Quarter Adjustment items include adjustments for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, the mark to market loss on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.





























2019 Adjustment Items include the Second Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first quarter of 2019 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, the gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy, the gain on sale of You Technology, the mark to market gain on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.

Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items (in millions) (unaudited)



















The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on operating profit for certain items described below. Adjusted FIFO operating profit is a useful metric to investors and analysts because it presents more accurately year-over year comparisons for operating profit because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to operating profit or any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.



















The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.







SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2020

2019

2020

2019





















Operating profit $ 820

$ 559

$ 2,146

$ 1,460

LIFO charge 23

30

54

46





















FIFO Operating profit 843

589

2,200

1,506





















Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities -

27

-

86

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration 25

2

85

(21)

Adjustment for transformation costs 29

-

67

-

Other (3)

8

(5)

12





















2020 and 2019 Adjustment items 51

37

147

77





















Adjusted FIFO operating profit

















excluding the adjustment items above $ 894

$ 626

$ 2,347

$ 1,583

