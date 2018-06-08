Kroger Removes Cut Melons from Indiana and Michigan Stores Because of Possible Health Risk

Select Kroger, Jay C, Owen's and Pay Less Stores Withdraw Product Out of An Abundance of Caution

CINCINNATI, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) said today it is withdrawing Kroger pre-cut cantaloupe, pre-cut watermelon and pre-cut melon mixes sold in its Indiana and Michigan retail stores due to possible contamination from a strain of Salmonella Adelaide.

On June 7, the company was informed by the CDC and FDA that multiple illnesses have been reported in connection with this outbreak. The products implicated were limited to select Kroger, Jay C, Owen's and Pay Less stores in Indiana and Michigan, and were provided by a third-party supplier that is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Although the reported illness onset ended on May 28 and the shelf life on these products is very limited, out of an abundance of caution Kroger immediately removed these products from its stores and has temporarily suspended shipment of any new products from this supplier. This withdrawal does not affect other pre-cut fruit available in stores.

Kroger has withdrawn from sale the following items:

Product

UPC

Sell-By Dates:

Size

MELON SPEARS TRIO

82676613959

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

16 oz.

FRUIT SPEARS MIXED

82676613960

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

16 oz.

WATERMELON SPEARS

82676613962

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

16 oz.

MELON MEDLEY - SMALL

82676613980

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

10 oz.

WATERMELON CHUNKS - SMALL

82676613985

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

10 oz.

CANTALOUPE CHUNKS - SMALL

82676614000

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

10 oz.

HONEYDEW CHUNKS - SMALL

82676614001

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

10 oz.

CANTALOUPE CHUNKS

82676614006

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

24 oz.

MELON MIX

82676614007

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

24 oz.

WATERMELON CHUNKS

82676614008

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

24 oz.

WATERMELON CHUNKS

82676614014

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

48 oz.

FRUIT SNACK TRAY

82676614015

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

40 oz.

FRUIT MEDLEY

82676614017

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

10 oz.

FRUIT MEDLEY

82676614024

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

24 oz.

FRUIT MEDLEY

82676614030

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

48 oz.

SMALL FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP

82676614538

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

26.75 oz.

LARGE FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP

82676614539

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

63.0 oz.

FRUIT TRAY W/WATERMELON

82676618549

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

64.75 oz.

FRUIT FIESTA SALAD

82676618564

6/11/18 AND BEFORE

18 oz.

Customers who have purchased the above products from the company's Indiana and Michigan store locations should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-removes-cut-melons-from-indiana-and-michigan-stores-because-of-possible-health-risk-300662593.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.