Kroger Removes Cut Melons from Indiana and Michigan Stores Because of Possible Health Risk

Select Kroger, Jay C, Owen's and Pay Less Stores Withdraw Product Out of An Abundance of Caution
CINCINNATI, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) said today it is withdrawing Kroger pre-cut cantaloupe, pre-cut watermelon and pre-cut melon mixes sold in its Indiana and Michigan retail stores due to possible contamination from a strain of Salmonella Adelaide.
On June 7, the company was informed by the CDC and FDA that multiple illnesses have been reported in connection with this outbreak. The products implicated were limited to select Kroger, Jay C, Owen's and Pay Less stores in Indiana and Michigan, and were provided by a third-party supplier that is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Although the reported illness onset ended on May 28 and the shelf life on these products is very limited, out of an abundance of caution Kroger immediately removed these products from its stores and has temporarily suspended shipment of any new products from this supplier. This withdrawal does not affect other pre-cut fruit available in stores.
Kroger has withdrawn from sale the following items:
Product
UPC
Sell-By Dates:
Size
MELON SPEARS TRIO
82676613959
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
16 oz.
FRUIT SPEARS MIXED
82676613960
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
16 oz.
WATERMELON SPEARS
82676613962
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
16 oz.
MELON MEDLEY - SMALL
82676613980
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
10 oz.
WATERMELON CHUNKS - SMALL
82676613985
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
10 oz.
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS - SMALL
82676614000
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
10 oz.
HONEYDEW CHUNKS - SMALL
82676614001
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
10 oz.
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
82676614006
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
24 oz.
MELON MIX
82676614007
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
24 oz.
WATERMELON CHUNKS
82676614008
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
24 oz.
WATERMELON CHUNKS
82676614014
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
48 oz.
FRUIT SNACK TRAY
82676614015
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
40 oz.
FRUIT MEDLEY
82676614017
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
10 oz.
FRUIT MEDLEY
82676614024
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
24 oz.
FRUIT MEDLEY
82676614030
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
48 oz.
SMALL FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP
82676614538
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
26.75 oz.
LARGE FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP
82676614539
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
63.0 oz.
FRUIT TRAY W/WATERMELON
82676618549
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
64.75 oz.
FRUIT FIESTA SALAD
82676618564
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
18 oz.
Customers who have purchased the above products from the company's Indiana and Michigan store locations should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.
Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-removes-cut-melons-from-indiana-and-michigan-stores-because-of-possible-health-risk-300662593.html
SOURCE The Kroger Co.
