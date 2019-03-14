Kroger Precision Marketing Partners with Pinterest on Targeting and Closed Loop Measurement

Relationship will enable millions of consumers to interact with their favorite brands



CINCINNATI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) are excited to announce a strategic integrated media and measurement relationship with Pinterest. This relationship enables advertisers to leverage Kroger's first-party data for targeting on Pinterest and effectively track from digital inspiration to purchase via closed-loop measurement – a strong point of differentiation in the marketplace.

"Our intentions are simple; we want to enable brands to create engaging moments with consumers in an effective and efficient manner. We are excited to blend the inspiration delivered on Pinterest with our rich customer intelligence and connection to commerce, driving meaningful value for advertisers," said Cara Pratt, VP of Customer Communications Product Strategy & Innovation at 84.51°.

The strategic relationship will allow brands to connect to millions of Kroger customers within the Pinterest environment. Moreover, because Kroger is the second largest grocer in the United States, brands can take advantage of targeting 1 in 3 Kroger shoppers through buying capabilities with Kroger Precision Marketing. Consumers visit Pinterest with curiosity and are open-minded about which brands can deliver on the solution they are seeking. This offers brands a distinct opportunity to influence shopper decision-making and deliver against their advertising strategy, from exposing existing customers to new products, to gaining incremental customers through inspiration and more. Kroger captures 96 percent of all transactions through the loyalty card, offering the opportunity to identify the most effective audience, create a seamless connection to commerce and measure the sales impact. This combination makes the Kroger Precision Marketing solution a powerful opportunity for brands to share product information and content in a relevant context.

"We are excited to combine the scale of Kroger, the largest domestic grocery retailer, and Pinterest, a visual discovery engine, to deliver a personalized, contextually relevant and inspired experience for Kroger shoppers," said Arthur Sevilla, CPG Strategy Lead at Pinterest.

Kroger and Pinterest are expanding their relationship after several successful campaigns in 2018. One such campaign sought to inspire shoppers to purchase the Greek yogurt category. As one of the first campaigns to leverage first-party data for targeting, the campaign drove more effective engagement and efficient results for Kroger. Results showed a 53 percent increase in traffic, while also lowering cost per engagement rates by 15 percent.

About 84.51°

84.51° brings together customer data, predictive analytics, and marketing strategy to drive sales growth and customer loyalty for Kroger and more than 300 consumer-packaged-goods companies in the U.S. Our programs achieve business objectives by encouraging awareness, trial, sales uplift, earned media impressions and, ultimately, customer loyalty. Using a sophisticated, proprietary suite of tools and technology, we turn customer data into knowledge, resulting in a more enlightened, more personal, dynamic approach to putting the customer at the center of every business decision.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-precision-marketing-partners-with-pinterest-on-targeting-and-closed-loop-measurement-300812587.html

SOURCE Kroger Precision Marketing