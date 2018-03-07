CINCINNATI, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that Mike Schlotman, Kroger's executive vice president and CFO, will address investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Events, Presentations & Webcasts" to access the event. The presentation will be available in an archived format for one week following the conference.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-to-participate-in-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-consumer--retail-technology-conference-300610125.html
SOURCE The Kroger Co.
The best kinds of trips are not always spontaneous; sometimes they take months of planning
The 'Top Chef' judge is one of 19 new dolls Mattel released to mark International Women's Day.
What do you think people did before they had an abundance of commercial cleaning products to choose from?