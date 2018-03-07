Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

CINCINNATI, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that Mike Schlotman, Kroger's executive vice president and CFO, will address investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Events, Presentations & Webcasts" to access the event. The presentation will be available in an archived format for one week following the conference.

