Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations

CINCINNATI, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Rebekah Manis has been promoted to director of investor relations.

Ms. Manis joined Kroger in 1994 as a cashier in Kroger's Louisville division. Upon graduating college, she joined the company's regional accounting service center as a finance manager. In 2004, she was promoted to the capital management team, where she served in various leadership roles for a decade. In 2014, Ms. Manis was promoted to senior financial manager for Our Brands, where she served until she was promoted to her current role as corporate controller for merchandising, where she leads financial budgeting, forecasting and reporting for the enterprise.

"Rebekah is a seasoned financial executive who brings deep experience in several key business units to her new role," said Mike Schlotman, Kroger's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We are grateful she has accepted this position and look forward to what she will contribute to our investor community."

Ms. Manis earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Accountancy from the University of Louisville. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Ms. Manis succeeds Kate Ward, who has been promoted to president of Kroger Personal Finance. Ms. Ward began her Kroger career in 2001 as an auditor. She spent 10 years in capital management before serving as director of investor relations since 2015. Ms. Ward earned a B.S. in Finance from Xavier University and an MBA from Miami University's Farmer School of Business.

"We thank Kate for her commitment to our investors and look forward to her continued leadership as president of Kroger Personal Finance," continued Mr. Schlotman.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-names-new-director-of-investor-relations-300620424.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.