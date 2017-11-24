Kroger Introduces Television and Radio Ads to Amplify Awareness of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Initiative

Broadcast spots airing in 191 U.S. media markets

CINCINNATI, Nov. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it has introduced television and radio ads in 191 media markets across the U.S. to increase awareness of its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, established last September.

"Yesterday millions of families came together to enjoy Thanksgiving," said Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "Kroger and our family of stores love being a part of America's Thanksgiving celebrations. At the same time, we acknowledge the absurdity that one in eight people struggle with hunger while 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. each year goes to waste. That just doesn't make sense to us. And this season, we are grateful for our associates and trusted partners who are committed to doing something about it."

Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is aimed at ending hunger in the communities Kroger calls home and eliminating waste across its company by 2025. Across the U.S., 42 million Americans struggle with hunger. At the same time, an estimated 72 billion pounds of food ends up in a landfill every year.

Earlier this month, Kroger launched a strategic media campaign and introduced television and radio advertisements in key markets to boost its customers' awareness and engagement with the initiative. The campaign will run through the holiday season supported by store-level customer giving programs benefiting local food banks and hunger-relief organizations and Kroger's year-round, industry-leading, fresh food donations program.

"Our Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit™ by uplifting each other, our customers and our communities. Kroger is inviting everyone who is passionate about feeding people and protecting the planet to join us in helping us realize our vision of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste," Ms. Adelman added.

Kroger has partnered with Feeding America and World Wildlife Fund to achieve its vision, and is crowdsourcing for solutions and asking communities, partners and other stakeholders for ideas, feedback and best practices.

Follow the journey and join the conversation at thekrogerco.com and #ZeroHungerZeroWaste.

