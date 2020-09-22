Kroger, Inclusion Companies and Grammy-Nominated Artist Jewel Offer New Wellness Events with Introduction of The Wellness Experience Platform

The website launches on October 10 with virtual celebrity-studded Summit & Concert for World Mental Health Day

CINCINNATI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wellness Experience by Kroger and Jewel will launch with a World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert on October 10, featuring artists, business leaders, and mental health experts for a day of inspiration, education, and entertainment. The free live-stream event will shine a light on mindfulness and mental wellness and practices to combat depression and anxiety through personal stories, songs and expert interviews and provide viewers with actionable steps to improve their well-being.

Since 2018, Kroger, Jewel and Inclusion Companies have partnered to create physical, emotional and mental wellness events. The Wellness Experience platform expands the partnership with monthly digital events and healthy-living resources.

"We launched The Wellness Experience to inspire everyone to live healthier lives. The goal is to provide easy steps and solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition and connect with our customers on a personal level," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "The platform also provides Kroger Health with an additional way to highlight the helpful and accessible products, services and resources we offer to support our customers' well-being."

The Summit & Concert will be co-hosted by Jewel and Frankie Grande and feature appearances from:

"We recognize that many are combating the silent symptoms of COVID 19 - anxiety, depression, and isolation – in addition to their physical health," said Jewel. "We know that mental wellness is critical right now, and I'm thrilled to partner with Kroger to safely connect with people across the U.S. to provide tools and resources for mental wellness during these uncertain times."

The event will also raise funds to support the Inspiring Children Foundation (ICF) and its COVID-19 mental health programs. ICF is a Las Vegas-based non-profit that aims to revolutionize youth development by providing an ideal model of education in underserved communities. For 18 years, ICF has helped at-risk youth suffering with financial distress, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation survive then thrive at their highest levels.

To register for the free World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert, visit here.

