Kroger Health Announces Expansion of Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in Additional States and Pilots Associate Testing at Select Sites

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced the expansion of free COVID-19 testing sites to Colorado, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, joining existing sites in Kentucky and Tennessee, for all priority groups, including healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic groups. Additionally, the company will begin piloting site-specific testing for Kroger associates in Michigan and Colorado, while also empowering its own pharmacists to initiate the lab order and observe self-administered testing where allowable by applicable law.

"At Kroger Health, we are proud to be part of the solution by enabling more Americans – including our own associates – to have access to testing while continuing to provide a safe environment within our stores. We welcome this opportunity to expand our efforts in our nation's battle against COVID-19," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "We know widespread testing is critical to containing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve."

For the testing, patients remain in their cars throughout the process, which is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered test kits. The test uses self-administered nasal swabs, which are less painful and designed to increase safety. Testing services are provided at no-cost to all priority groups, including healthcare workers, first responders, and symptomatic individuals through various partnerships, including with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Commonwealth of Kentucky, eTrueNorth and Gravity Diagnostics. Kroger Health testing sites are generally located off site at closed schools, businesses and public grounds in partnership with local communities.

Americans can access Kroger Health's free screening tool to determine if testing is appropriate for them at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. This screening tool was adapted from CDC recommendations and is intended to identify patients who need testing the most. Screened individuals can schedule and pre-register for a test at a convenient location.

"I'm so proud of our health care professionals for rising to the challenge and leading with humility, passion, and resolve," continued Lindholz. "It's been a collaborative effort from our multi-disciplinary team – supported by great partnerships with local, state, and federal government officials – to open these testing sites and expand them around the country. We are all so grateful to do our part to help our communities."

Kroger Health's initial testing sites launched in early April, with two sites in both Kentucky and Tennessee. On April 12, Kroger Health and the Commonwealth of Kentucky announced a partnership to expand testing centers across Kentucky that doubled testing across the state. To date, Kroger has tested more than 2,600 people in Kentucky.

Kroger Health is now expanding testing to Denver, CO, Detroit, MI, Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville and Owensboro, KY, Memphis, TN, and Dayton and Toledo, OH. Testing site dates, times, and locations can be viewed at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

In addition to the COVID-19 testing efforts, Kroger Health has launched several other initiatives to help customers navigate this crisis, including free telenutrition services and access to virtual care visits.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com .

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names . We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

