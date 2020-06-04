Kroger First Quarter Conference Call with Investors

CINCINNATI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today that it will host its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the first quarter 2020.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

About Kroger

