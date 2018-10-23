Kroger Family of Stores Hiring 10,000 for the Holidays

Seasonal career opportunities available from coast to coast

CINCINNATI, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it is hiring more than 10,000 associates across its family of stores this holiday season. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.kroger.com.

"Holidays are an exciting time for Kroger because food is at the center of every celebration. We are looking for talented, inspired associates who share our vision to serve America through food inspiration and uplift," said Lanell Ohlinger, Kroger's vice president of talent development. "Whether a customer is looking for ingredients or ideas, our friendly and caring associates help more than nine million customers every day feel uplifted."

Talent development is a core driver of the company's Restock Kroger plan. The company continues to invest in rewarding and meaningful benefits for all associates. Kroger is investing an incremental $500 million in associate wages, training and development, as part of Restock Kroger.

Earlier this year, Kroger introduced an industry-leading education assistance program called Feed Your Future. The benefit program offers all full- and part-time associates, with at least six months of service, reimbursement of up to $3,500 annually—$21,000 over the course of employment—toward continuing education and development opportunities, including a high school equivalency exam, professional certifications and advanced degrees.

Available seasonal career opportunities include supporting customer service, e-commerce, merchandising, operations and the pharmacy. Kroger welcomes talent with diverse work experiences to apply, including veterans. To date in 2018, the company has hired 6,557 military-affiliated associates.

"There has never been a better or more exciting time to join Kroger for a job and stay for a career," continued Ms. Ohlinger. "We really believe here at Kroger, you have a career with promise."

