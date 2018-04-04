The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant

Company to Open New Dining Destination this Fall in Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it will open its second Kitchen 1883 restaurant, which offers a fresh take on new American comfort food, following the successful launch of its first full-service dining experience last November in Kentucky.

"With Kitchen 1883, our vision is to create a gathering place that offers a casual atmosphere for guests to relax and experience food," said Daniel Hammer, Kroger's vice president of culinary development and new business. "Since opening our pilot restaurant five months ago, we've discovered new ideas that will help to shape our future dining concepts and in-store fresh food experiences."

Kitchen 1883 features a made-from-scratch menu inspired by American and international flavors, hand-crafted cocktails and a community-centered atmosphere.

The new Kitchen 1883 will be a stand-alone restaurant with a patio located in Anderson Township, a neighborhood in Greater Cincinnati. The menu will feature new, local dishes. The restaurant will operate daily, offering lunch and dinner along with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall.

"Kitchen 1883 is just one way Kroger is redefining the customer experience through innovative concepts, as we outlined in Restock Kroger," continued Mr. Hammer. "Kroger's Culinary Innovation team will continue innovating and experimenting with food trends, flavors, and ingredients to create new experiences and products for our customers and new menu items for our restaurant guests."

To view a video of the original Kitchen 1883, visit Kroger Stories.

