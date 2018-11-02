Kroger Brings Geoffrey's Toy Box to Nearly 600 Stores for Holiday Season

Top-selling Toy Brands Journey Girls®, Imaginarium® and Just Like Home® Return to U.S. Stores

CINCINNATI, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger, America's largest grocery retailer, announced today a partnership to bring Geoffrey's Toy Box exclusive brands to nearly 600 Kroger Family of Stores across America for the 2018 holiday season.

Starting this month, Geoffrey's Toy Box branded merchandise and displays will appear in participating Kroger Family of Stores with a selection of 35 children's toys, ranging in price from $19.99 to $49.99. The holiday program will feature exclusive toys from Animal Zone®, Imaginarium®, Journey Girls®, Edu Science®, You & Me®, and Just Like Home®. Product assortment will vary by location.

"Geoffrey's Toy Box delivers a unique shopping destination within Kroger stores," said Robert Clark, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. "We're excited to offer Geoffrey's Toy Box this holiday season to provide our customers with the opportunity to purchase a selection of toys once exclusive to Toys "R" Us."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kroger to bring a curated collection of product from our beloved portfolio of brands to American consumers this holiday," added Richard Barry, EVP at Geoffrey's Toy Box.

