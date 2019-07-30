Kroger Announces New Nashville Division President

CINCINNATI, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Sonya Hostetler has been named president of the Nashville division, effective August 1. She succeeds Zane Day, who previously announced his plans to retire from the company after nearly 45 years of service.

"We're pleased to welcome Sonya to the Kroger Family of Companies," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger's executive vice president and COO. "Sonya is a well-respected leader in the retail industry who's innovative and strategic. She will help us to continue to redefine the grocery customer experience and develop talent, accelerating our Restock Kroger vision in the Nashville market."

Hostetler spent the previous 30 years with Walmart Inc., where she began as an hourly associate and excelled to hold key leadership positions in retail, asset protection, human resources and operations. Most recently, Hostetler served as vice president, regional general manager based in Dallas, Texas. In this role, Hostetler led 13 markets, 122 stores and 45,000 associates. She has also served as an influential leader during her tenured career in the positions of corporate vice president of asset protection and safety; vice president, regional general manager based in Bentonville, Arkansas; senior director, divisional loss prevention; senior people director, health and wellness human resources; and store manager.

Hostetler has served on the boards for the Arkansas Rice Depot, a local food bank, and North Texas Food Bank. She has also volunteered with the Children's Miracle Network, Race for the Cure and American Heart Association.

Kroger's Nashville division includes 91 stores across Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama and Southern Kentucky.

To download Hostetler's headshot, visit here.

