Kroger Aims To Help Prevent Heart Disease With Free Cholesterol Screenings During American Heart Month

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Each minute, more than one person in the United States dies from a heart disease-related event. Heart disease can be prevented with a healthy diet and physical activity. However, people with high cholesterol often exhibit no symptoms. Many times, screenings are the only way to detect these conditions. Kroger Health, Kroger's healthcare division of pharmacies and clinics, is spearheading prevention efforts in America this February – American Heart Month – by offering free cholesterol screenings for the second year in a row.

Nearly 80 million Americans suffer from high cholesterol. Excessive cholesterol can build up in blood vessel walls, which leads to heart attack and stroke. The condition can often be hereditary, so even those following a healthy lifestyle should still get regular screenings.

"Our vision is to help people live healthier lives," said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. "By offering free cholesterol screenings at our pharmacies and clinics during American Heart Month, we hope to encourage our customers to take just a few minutes to ensure they are not at risk for heart disease. So many Americans are living with high cholesterol, high blood pressure or prediabetes and don't know it. We want to change that. Once a customer knows their numbers, we can help them adjust their diet, alter their lifestyle, and access needed prescriptions."

Kroger's Family of Pharmacies, including Smith's, Ralph's, Fry's, QFC, Fred Meyer and King Soopers, are offering free cholesterol screenings February 3, 2019 through March 2, 2019. For best results, customers are encouraged to fast 12 hours prior to their cholesterol screening.

In addition to cholesterol screenings, Kroger offers a wide array of services across its pharmacies, clinics and stores to help customers understand, improve, and manage their overall health and wellness. Kroger's team of healthcare professionals, from pharmacists to dietitians, can help with simple solutions like ordering additional testing, optimizing medication regimens, and providing diet recommendations.

Kroger's cholesterol screening program is an important part of the company's Wellness Your Way initiative, which aims to provide personalized solutions for healthcare to the more than 8 million Americans who visit their stores each day. To take advantage of the free screenings, customers must make an appointment online by visiting www.kroger.com/hearthealth.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 13 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians - help simplify healthcare by providing solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-aims-to-help-prevent-heart-disease-with-free-cholesterol-screenings-during-american-heart-month-300788391.html

SOURCE Kroger Health