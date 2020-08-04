Kroger Advances Zero-Waste Vision with New Simple Truth Recycling Program

Nationwide program enables customers to recycle more than 300 products from America's largest natural and organic brand without leaving home

CINCINNATI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's favorite grocer, today announced the launch of its Simple Truth® Recycling Program, offering customers a free and simple way to recycle the flexible packaging of more than 300 products from Simple Truth, America's largest natural and organic brand, with annual sales exceeding $2.5 billion in 2019.

Developed in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, Kroger's new platform enables customers to recycle a wide range of flexible packaging not currently accepted in curbside recycling programs, including produce bags, bread bags and plastic overwrap from household items like tissues and bottled water. The Simple Truth Recycling Program marks another significant milestone for Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan and establishes Kroger as the first Fortune 25 retailer to offer a free recycling program for its own private-label brand.

"A key part of achieving our ambitious Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision is offering our customers innovative solutions to recycle and reuse product packaging," said Keith Dailey, group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. "We're thrilled to partner with TerraCycle to launch our new Simple Truth Recycling Program, supporting our sustainable packaging goals and enabling Kroger customers to recycle their favorite Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic products without ever leaving home."

How the Simple Truth Recycling Program works:

Sign up at TerraCycle.com/SimpleTruth Collect Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic flexible plastic packaging (bags, pouches, liners and wraps) Ship the packaging to TerraCycle using a free, prepaid shipping label Earn points for every pound of eligible packaging sent Redeem points as donations to charitable organizations

"Thanks to companies like The Kroger Co. and their popular Simple Truth product line, consumers can enjoy their favorite foods while being rewarded for doing the right thing," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle founder and CEO. "As the first major retailer to create a free recycling program for their own private-label brand, Kroger is offering consumers the opportunity to divert packaging from landfills and make a positive impact on the environment for future generations."

"Since its launch in January 2013, Simple Truth has led the way in making natural, organic and free-from foods more mainstream and accessible for customers," said Ben Melillo, Kroger's senior brand manager. "We know more of our customers are seeking out opportunities to reduce their environmental footprint and we're excited to meet their needs by introducing the Simple Truth Recycling Program—an initiative that not only simplifies the recycling process, but also makes it more rewarding."

The Simple Truth Recycling Program is currently open to individuals, schools, offices and community organizations across the U.S. The Simple Truth portfolio includes more than 2,000 natural and organic products, with hundreds of new items launching each year. To learn more about the brand, visit SimpleTruth.com.

The Kroger Co.'s Long-term Commitment to Sustainable Packaging

"Sustainable packaging is a core tenet of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan," continued Dailey. "While packaging is important for preserving product quality, freshness and integrity, we also recognize the negative impact packaging—especially plastic varieties—can have on the environment. As we continue to drive progress toward our current 2020 sustainability commitments, we're laser-focused on reducing unnecessary packaging from our enterprise, reusing where we can and striving for more sustainable packaging across our private-label portfolio."

By the end of 2019, Kroger reduced the amount of plastic resin in Our Brands packaging by 10.1 million pounds, achieving its goal to reduce by 10 million pounds ahead of schedule.

The company's latest sustainable packaging results will be released in Kroger's 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report this August. The annual report builds on Kroger's 14-year history of sustainability reporting, which has tracked the company's journey to make its operations more efficient, use resources more responsibly and improve the health, safety and well-being of the communities it serves. Learn more at Sustainability.Kroger.com.

Media Assets

To download Simple Truth Recycling Program photography, visit here.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-advances-zero-waste-vision-with-new-simple-truth-recycling-program-301105906.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.