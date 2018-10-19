Krispy Krunchy® is Winging its Way to Florida for Hurricane Michael Relief

Krispy Krunchy® Chicken on Way to Florida Cities Hit Hard

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Krunchy® Chicken, one of the fastest growing quick-service foodservice concepts, is taking a very active step to bring relief in the form of delicious Krispy Krunchy® Chicken, sides and bottled water FREE to all homeowners, first responders and all responders in the small towns and areas hit hardest by Hurricane Michael.

Thursday, the full-sized mobile Krispy Krunchy® Relief Kitchen served over 1,500 hot meals at Walter Elementary School, 11332 CR 388 in Youngstown, FL.

Currently, the Krispy Krunchy® Relief Kitchen is at Parker Elementary, 640 South Hwy 22-A in Parker, FL, serving up delicious hot meals for all.

On Saturday, they will again be serving delicious Krispy Krunchy® Chicken and sides FREE to all at Southerland Event Center at 1112 FL-77 in Lynn Haven, Fl.

Thanks to our partners at Koch Foods, Simplot, H&R, Heinz, Penske, and CH Guenther, our Krispy Krunchy® Chicken Relief Kitchen has enough fried chicken and sides on board to serve over 10,000 meals during the next three days. "We live in Louisiana, so we know how difficult it can be to lose everything to mother nature," said Krispy Krunchy Chicken® founder and CEO Neal Onebane, "our mission in Florida is to lift up the spirits of those who are suffering most in the best way we know how, with a piping-hot meal of Krispy Krunchy® Chicken and our delicious sides to give them the energy they need for the difficult road ahead." Onebane continued, "We simply want to get our arms around these three communities in need and let them know we're here and we care."

Krispy Krunchy® Chicken was recognized by Thrillist, an online restaurant and food review media company, as "America's Best Fried Chicken You've Never Heard Of" in 2017. This quick service food concept currently has approximately 2,400 locations located across 46 states, as well as American Samoa and Mexico.

Copy Link below to browser in order to download Video of Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Mobile Relief Kitchen Truck Rolling:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DqsQDe9rBPFovVhHhdxEZcNVKQ9CEOjJ/view?usp=sharing

