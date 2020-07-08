Kraft Heinz Canada Announces New VP, Supply Chain

PITTSBURGH, PA and CHICAGO, IL, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz announced today that Anna Petrova has been named Vice President, Supply Chain, for Kraft Heinz Canada, effective July 6.

Before joining Kraft Heinz Canada, Anna led Canadian supply chains for Conagra and Ferrero, with a strong focus on building high-performance teams and supply chain talent development.

Anna brings more than 25 years of transformational leadership experience. She has a proven track record of driving quality improvements and has a deep knowledge of all areas associated with Supply Chain, Logistics, Inventory Management, Production Planning, Procurement, Customer Service, Transportation, and Warehouse Management.

Prior to moving to Canada, Anna enjoyed a global career in Western and Eastern Europe, leading supply chain teams for Mondelēz, BAT, P&G and Mars.

"We are truly excited to welcome Anna to our team," says Bruno Keller, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "She brings an impressive record of developing talent and building best-in-class supply chains as we focus on continuous improvement in the supply chain, logistics and operations part of our business."

Fluent in English, Russian, and German, Anna holds a Master's degree in Economics from St. Petersburg State University of Engineering and Economics (Russia) and a graduate degree in Marketing and Financial Controlling from Reutlingen Institute for Technical and Economical Sciences (Germany).

SOURCE Kraft-Heinz Canada