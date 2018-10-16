In the news release, Kraft Heinz Canada Announces New President Effective January 1, 2019, issued earlier today, please note that the last sentence of the 2nd paragraph has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Kraft Heinz Canada Announces New President Effective January 1, 2019

PITTSBURGH and CHICAGO, Oct. 16 2018 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz Canada announced today that Nina Barton will be replacing Carlos Piani as President of Kraft Heinz Canada, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Nina joins the Canadian team from Kraft Heinz's co-headquarters in Chicago, where she is currently the president of Global Digital Online Growth.

Over the last nine years in various roles with the Company, Nina has a proven track record of creating and building brands and delivering outstanding results. Nina was raised in Sault Ste. Marie and Toronto. She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to her role as Canada Zone President, Nina will continue her global duties as President of Global Digital Online Growth.

"Over the last three years, I have had the honour of leading Kraft Heinz in Canada and am proud to be leaving a business that is both a leader and innovator in the food and beverage industry," said Carlos Piani. "I am confident that with Nina's unique experience and history of success, she will deliver strong results for Canada," Piani added.

"I'm excited to return back home as head of Kraft Heinz Canada," Barton said. "The Canadian environment offers many challenges and exciting opportunities, and I look forward to working with the team and building on the many successes that Piani has created."

While Carlos Piani is leaving his position in Canada, he will remain with Kraft Heinz in the newly created role of Head of Strategic Initiatives and Mergers & Acquisitions. He will be based in Chicago, and will continue to report to Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees.

