Kona Espresso Bar Opening in The Gulch January 2018

Specialty coffee shop combines Nashville's urban energy and neighborhood feel with Hawaiian vibe

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Espresso Bar's Grand Opening is set for January 3rd, 2018 in the new CapStar Bank building at 1201 Demonbreun St. #100 in The Gulch.

Kona will offer 100% Kona coffee, a rotating selection of locally roasted coffee, tea, smoothies, juices, as well as healthy breakfast, lunch and snack options.

The newly-built, 1400-sq. ft. space faces Demonbreun and combines Nashville's urban energy and neighborhood comfort with Hawaiian coffee and culture.

Kona Espresso Bar is the second venture by the Buttner brothers (Ryan and Justin) and longtime friend and business partner Robert Kane. Justin and Robert first partnered in 2013 to open the Bare Naked Bagel food truck and Ryan later joined the team.

"Kona" refers to Kailua-Kona, the largest town on the Big Island of Hawaii and one of the premium specialty coffee-growing regions of the world. The volcanic slopes provide an ideal microclimate for growing coffee. The opening of Kona Espresso Bar brings this world-renowned coffee to Nashville.

Ryan, Justin, and Robert were born and raised in upstate New York. After college, Justin moved to Nashville and began his corporate career. Robert became a chef after college and has worked in the restaurant industry for 15 years. He relocated to Nashville in 2013 to join Justin in opening Bare Naked Bagel.

Ryan's passion for the restaurant industry led him to Cornell University's School of Hotel Management where he concentrated in Food and Beverage. Over his career, he has worked with world-renowned chefs such as Marcus Samuelsson, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and, most notably, Daniel Boulud.

"There's no better spot to launch Kona's first location," said Ryan, "and we look forward to serving the residents, businesses, and tourists of the neighborhood.".

Kona Espresso Bar

1201 Demonbreun St #100

Nashville, TN 37203

Call (615) 864-0880

Hours: Mon-Fri 7a-3p

